STONEBORO - Lakeview's Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton popped in 11 points apiece Tuesday night as the Sailors rowed their way past visiting Franklin, 47-27 in a non-region girls basketball matchup.

Coach Gary Burke's Sailors, now 15-3 on the season, led 10-5 after one period, 23-13 at the half and 32-20 through three quarters before breaking things open with a 15-7 spurt in the final stanza.

Knights slay Dragons
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.

Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals

SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.

Cullen leads Falcons past She-Wolves
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.

Sailors outlast Orioles
  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

After falling 63-38 at Lakeview 17 days ago, Rocky Grove's boys basketball was looking for a little redemption against the Sailors in a Region 1 rematch at the Nest on Friday night.

Oilers rout Rockets on Senior Night
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Hornets hold off Knights
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

As time got closer to Thursday night's tipoff at The Castle for a Region 4 showdown between Hickory and Franklin, it was clear this was the biggest game of the season for both teams.

Berries strike early, often in 57-27 win over Vikings

Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Knights take down Oilers
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Coach Jordan Lepley's Oil City Oilers had a little more confidence coming into the second installment of the "Route 8 Rivalry" against Franklin on Wednesday night at the House of Hustle.

Williams leads Orioles to triple-overtime victory
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …

Oilers too slick for Lions
Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.

Hornets buzz Oilers, 39-32
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knights fall at home; Lions, Gremlins roll
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.

Fires burn their way to first victory of the season

SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.

Oilers dominate, sweep Farrell at home

Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.

Knights ground Eagles
  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.

Berries, Falcons and 'Dogs ink KSAC wins

TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.

Bobcats roll; Union rallies past Falcons
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.

Franklin swimmers sweep past Sharon in Region 1 meet
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…

Homan shines as Vikings douse Fires
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.