SLIPPERY ROCK — Alayna Rocco and Dacia Lewandowski combined for 42 points Friday night as North Catholic rolled past Lakeview, 56-25 in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
Coach Molly Rottmann’s Trojans, the District 7 champions, improved to 21-5 on the season and advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinals against Forest Hills at a site and time to be announced.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Broisus, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships will conclude at the Hershey Center.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clarion University’s Zach Schering earned a trip to the national podium for the first time in his career on Friday night, capping an exceptional week at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with an All-American finish in the 3-meter dive.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius and Cochranton’s Jack Martinec advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Wrestling Championships after winning their opening-round bouts on Thursday in the three-day event at the Giant Center.
CLARION — Redbank Valley’s boys basketball team made short work of West Shamokin at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium on Wednesday night, taking down the Wolves by a 58-31 margin to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A bracket.
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarion University’s Will Feldkamp, a redshirt junior, earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in his career, locking up an at-large bid at 197 pounds on Tuesday.
After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.
STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.
Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman garnered Most Valuable Players honors on Monday as the 2021-22 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference basketball teams were revealed.
SLIPPERY ROCK — A rough first quarter proved to be a big deciding factor for Lakeview as the Sailors dropped a 46-34 decision to Greenville at Slippery Rock University in the District 10 Class 3A girls basketball championship on Saturday.
SHARON — Eight area grapplers — including Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey — advanced to the PIAA championships with their performances at Sharon High School on Saturday at the Northwest Class 2A Regionals.
GENEVA, Ohio — After a strong opening in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Friday night, the Oil City and Franklin teams put together another solid day in the pool on Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute.
ERIE — Heading into Friday night’s District 10 Class 4A boys basketball championship at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Oil City had accounted for exactly half of the losses that appeared on Fairview’s record.
CHICORA — Micah Rupp nearly recorded a triple-double Friday night as Karns City advanced to the PIAA state playoffs with a 49-46 overtime victory over Keystone in a District 9 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game.
SHARON — Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey each advanced to the semifinals on Friday on Day 1 of the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament got underway at Sharon High School.
GENEVA, Ohio — Led by second-place finishes from Oil City’s girls 200 medley relay team and from Franklin’s Alaina Brown in the girls 200 I.M., the Oilers and Knights swim teams turned in a number of stellar performances on Day 1 of the 2022 District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Fri…
MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.
SLIPPERY ROCK — The third time was better, but it still wasn’t a charm for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team Friday night against Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 Class 2A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…
A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Thirty area wrestlers throughout Districts 9 and 10 — headlined by four district champions — will converge on Sharon High School today and Saturday for the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional tournament with a shot at the PIAA bracket on the line.
It’s title time for three local boys basketball teams today as Oil City, Franklin and Rocky Grove will all play for District 10 championships at three different locations. All three games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The controversial shift from a Monday deer opener to a Saturday opening day in 2019 infuriated many deer camp members while making participation easier for hunters who couldn’t get off work or school on Mondays.
SHARON — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.
EMPORIUM — Christian Simko bucketed 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Clarion kept its hopes alive of earning the fifth and final playoff spot out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-54 victory over Cameron County on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
DuBOIS — Bryson Bain popped in nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half Tuesday night as Redbank Valley outlasted Keystone, 42-32 in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal boys basketball matchup at DuBois High School.
MEADVILLE — Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles’ boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its locker room, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the w…
EDINBORO — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to the high jump title on Sunday at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University.
DUBOIS — Moniteau’s shot at a District 9 title went by the wayside on Monday night as the Warriors dropped a 53-24 decision to Punxsutawney in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal held at DuBois High School.
CLARION — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius was one of 10 area wrestlers from the District 9 Class 2A tournament who qualified for regionals as he took home the title at 106 pounds on Saturday at Clarion University.