After earning an invitation to compete in the PIAA Class 2A Championships at Bucknell University, Oil City seniors Tommy Schneider and Zach Malek received another honor over the weekend as the two were selected to the Region 1 first team as District 10 released its boys swimming region all-star teams.
Schneider was named to the first team in the 100 breaststroke and he was also selected to the second team in the 200 individual medley while Malek was picked for the first team in the 100 freestyle. The two also earned a pair of selections to the second team as part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay along with junior Nick Richar and freshman Chase Johnson.