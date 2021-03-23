PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS
CLARION (52)
GOLF MEETING
ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…
2021 PIAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
ALTOONA - All season long, Franklin's boys basketball team has lived by the three-point shot. It helped them to a 16-6 regular-season record and a second-place finish in the rugged Region 4. It certainly played a big role during a three-game run that ended in a District 10 championship. And …
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State true freshman A.J. Ferrari was dubbed a national champion as five Cowboys secured top five finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center this weekend.
With Clarion's boys basketball team sitting one step away from the PIAA Class 1A championship game, the Bobcats' opponent gets significantly tougher for tonight's semifinal contest at Altoona High School that's slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS - Five Oklahoma State wrestlers, including former Franklin High School standout Dakota Geer, secured medals Friday in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
When asked earlier this week about what he thought of Franklin's boys basketball team, Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning was short and to the point. "They're a really good basketball team and they can shoot the lights out. It's going to be a great game and one I'm really looking forward to."
CLARION - Clarion is making a habit of coming up clutch with the game on the line.
Basketball games aren't played on paper, but if they were, then the Clarion's boys team would have to like where it stands heading into its PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal contest against Bishop Carroll tonight on the Bobcats' home court.
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer had his hopes of winning an NCAA title dashed in the round of 16 on Thursday night as the former Franklin High School standout dropped a 7-3 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
KITTANNING - Karns City's Chase Beighley did what does best on Wednesday - score in bunches.
Oklahoma State University's Dakota Geer, a former Franklin High School state champion, will continue his stellar collegiate wrestling career this weekend in the NCAA Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The tournament begins today and will conclude on Saturday.
JOHNSONBURG -Clarion's Hunter Craddock made two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime Tuesday night to lift the Bobcats to a 58-56 victory over homestanding Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball championship game. It was Clarion's first district title sin…
KNOX - With a pair of 19-win teams squaring off against one another, something had to give as Keystone went up against Windber on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs.
Two area teams return to the hardwood tonight for another round of postseason action, albeit in different playoff brackets as the Keystone girls team begins the opening round of the PIAA tournament while Clarion's boys squad will be playing for a District 9 title.
FAIRVIEW - Lakeview's stellar season came to an end on Saturday in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship game as the No. 4 Sailors fell at No. 2 Fairview, 44-37.
KARNS CITY - A slow start proved to be no problem for Karns City as the Gremlins overcame a big first-half deficit on Saturday to pull out a 67-65 victory on their home floor over Coudersport to claim the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship.
Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…
KNOX - Keystone is back on top.
ST. MARYS - Clarion's Cal German led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points Friday night as the fourth-seeded Bobcats upset No. 1 Elk County Catholic, 55-49, in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball semifinals.
A pair of title tilts showcasing area teams are set to get underway today as fourth-seeded Lakeview travels to second-seeded Fairview in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship while top-seeded Karns City welcomes second-seeded Coudersport in the District 9 Class 2A boys championship.
CHICORA - Karns City's Nathan Waltman became the school's latest 1,000-point scorer as the top-seeded Gremlins advanced to the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship game on Thursday following a 59-34 home win over Ridgway.
Every now and then, especially in high school basketball, chalk rules. To put that in layman's terms, it's the matchup that everybody expected and is the matchup that everybody got.
A trio District 9 basketball playoff games showcasing area teams will get underway tonight as the girls sector contains a couple of championship games while the boys half are still in semifinal action.
KNOX -Keystone's Emily Lauer led all scorers with 19 points Wednesday night as the top-seeded Panthers clawed Kane, 49-11, in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal girls basketball matchup.
ERIE - Sophia DiMaria pumped in a career-high 16 points and Reese Gadsby added 14 as fourth-seeded Lakeview knocked off top-seeded and previously undefeated Mercyhurst Prep, 42-34 in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup on Wednesday.
District 9's basketball playoffs continue today as a pair of boys semifinal games in Class 2A get underway with fifth-seeded Ridgway visiting top-seeded Karns City while second-seeded Coudersport plays host to third-seeded Keystone.
CLARION - Beau Verdill matched his career high with 27 points and Clarion rode a huge 33-point second quarter to oust visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 78-58 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal boys basketball playoff game.
KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
