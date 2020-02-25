DuBOIS - Former area basketball standouts Malliah Schreck of Cranberry and Lexey Shick of Union combined for 35 points Friday night as Penn State DuBois' women's team wrapped up its regular season with a 69-58 victory over Penn State Greater Allegheny.
Schreck, a 5-9 freshman, recorded a monster double-double with 21 points and 26 rebounds, including nine offensive caroms. She also added two assists and two blocks. Schreck leads the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game and rebounding at 14.4 per game.