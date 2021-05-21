Schreck shines in Lions' loss

MALLIAH SCHRECK

DUBOIS - Former Cranberry High School standout Malliah Schreck went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as Penn State DuBois dropped a 13-3 six-inning decision to D'Youville College in the USCAA World Series at Heindl Field.

Schreck also scored a run for DuBois, which finished the season with a 27-13 record.

O's spikers ousted from D10 playoffs

SAEGERTOWN - Alex Zinz collected six digs, four kills, three assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove's season came to an end against homestanding Saegertown by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs.

Bowser slams Panthers past Falcons, 18-8

KNOX - Natalie Bowser went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and she also logged the win in the circle in leading Keystone to an 18-8, six-inning win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Thursday in KSAC play.

District meet draws near
District meet draws near

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

More than 50 track and field athletes from Oil City and Franklin will finally get a chance to compete in a District 10 Championship meet this Saturday after last year's event was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field events are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at Slippery…

Callen helps Lions clinch KSAC crown
Callen helps Lions clinch KSAC crown

STRATTANVILLE - Hayden Callen fired a four-hit shutout as Clarion-Limestone clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball title on Wednesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Keystone.

Blue Devils top Oriole spikers

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Despite getting six digs and a kill from Jonah Stewart on Monday night, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 decision to Cambridge Springs in Region 1 play.

Orioles ruffle Eagles' feathers
Orioles ruffle Eagles' feathers

YOUNGSVILLE - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored four runs Monday as the Orioles cruised to a 20-4, four-inning road win over Youngsville, in a Region 3 baseball matchup.

Edge, Hanna and Hoobler lead Knights past Sharon
Edge, Hanna and Hoobler lead Knights past Sharon

SHARON - Trinity Edge was dealing in the circle as she limited Sharon to only three hits while Rilee Hanna led Franklin's bats with two singles and four runs batted in on Friday as the Knights cruised to a 16-0, five-inning victory over the Tigers in Region 4 play.

Ex-Oiler Stahl set to compete at DIII nationals
Ex-Oiler Stahl set to compete at DIII nationals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oil City High School graduate Logan Stahl of Carnegie Mellon University will be competing in the NCAA Division III All-Atlantic Conference Championships as a member of the Tartans' men's track and field team at St. John Fisher College on Wednesday.

Grove spikers fall to Cardinals

Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to 3-5 on the season after dropping a 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 decision to visiting Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday at The Nest.

Busy night at the Oil Field
Busy night at the Oil Field

Franklin's Ashley Alcorn and Oil City's Sean Stack were multiple winners on Thursday in a triangular track and field meet at the Oil Field. DuBois was the third team in the competition, which was not scored as a team event.

Oilers fall at home to Tigers
Oilers fall at home to Tigers

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

As the sun shined down on the baseball field at Oil City High School on Wednesday afternoon, a pair of region foes, Oil City and Sharon, got set to battle it out on Senior Night.

Panthers stay red hot; Berries win big

CLARION - Keystone exploded for three singles and three doubles during a six-run fourth inning on Tuesday and the Panthers went on to beat homestanding Clarion, 9-5, in a KSAC softball matchup.

Knights sweep tri-meet
Knights sweep tri-meet

Franklin's Drew Wilkinson and Ashley Alcorn were each triple-winners as the Knights cruised to a clean sweep in their track and field tri-meet against Lakeview and Farrell on Tuesday at Franklin High School.

+3
Knights stomp Wildcats
Knights stomp Wildcats

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

There was a little cause for concern for Franklin's baseball team early in Monday's Region 4 home game against Northwestern. Not only were coach Brian Schmidt's Knights without two key players in Kyle Alexander and Luke Guth, but the visiting Wildcats grabbed a quick 2-0 lead just five batte…

Lions get best of Falcons in D-9

FOXBURG - Corbin Coulson smashed a home run and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 7-1 victory on the road over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC baseball play on Monday.