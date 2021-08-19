A home run derby and a subsequent memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the late Kyle Nulph, who was killed in an auto accident in February.
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Jim Bell of Oil City won four gold medals and a silver medal on Saturday in the Keystone State Games, which were held at Hazleton Area High School.
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Submissions for Pennsylvania's annual elk license drawing are due Saturday.
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…
HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Keystone High School's Natalie Bowser couldn't have imagined what a stellar season she was in for with the Panthers' girls softball team.
Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…
HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
Through three innings on Monday, it looked like Oil City's all-star team would avenge its 15-1 loss to Saegertown from the day before in the 8-10 year-old Little League Baseball Section 1 tournament.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
COCHRANTON - Led by the strong pitching of Lanie Weisner and some timely hitting, St. Marys' Minor Little League all-star team (8-10 year-olds) captured the Section 1 title on Monday by defeating Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (C/M/P), 8-4 at McClain Field.
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.
COCHRANTON - Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) went 1-1 on Sunday at the Section 1 Little League 8-10 girls softball tournament.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Family's longtime tire business changes hands
-
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
-
Overnight news: Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
OC man killed in Halyday Run crash
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly
-
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
-
‘The White Lotus’ drops a bomb in its wild finale. We break it all down
-
Minnesota Academy for Deaf grad Daniel Durant ready to make a splash on screen with 'CODA'
Recent Ads
Temporary Elementary and Secondary School Counselor (K-12…
Family of 5 looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom home to rent in …
JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE TEACHER Beginning with the 2021…
Long free standing wood burning stove; Model #2058A, glas…
Oil City - 34 Woodside Ave -Large 3 Family Garage Sale. F…
Rocky Grove-Yard Sale - 806 Fern Ave - Fri. & Sat., A…
Temporary Administrative Support Position (Grant Funded):…
If you see.. Niki Volmrich wish her a... Happy 35th Feldm…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Scoreboard
-
Memorial HR derby to honor Kyle Nulph scheduled for Aug. 28
-
Bikers race to Two Mile
-
Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
-
Scoreboard for 8-12-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Keystone's Bowser named to MaxPreps softball squad
-
Scoreboard for 8-11-21
-
District 9 Football League's annual media day returns
-
Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man killed in Halyday Run crash
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
-
Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
-
OC man charged with child endangerment, assault
-
OC man charged for retail theft
-
Franklin woman charged for walking naked in town
-
Seneca house fire
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
Friday crashes
-
1 hurt in I-80 crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly
-
Man who invited the world to funeral of wife killed in El Paso Walmart shooting dies 2 years later
-
Maryland's virus state of emergency expected to end Sunday
-
Texas Capitol building floods during storm
-
R. Kelly’s tour manager will take the stand against singer, but doesn’t think he deserves prison
-
Mac Engel: Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another
-
Franklin County Coroner's autopsy confirms 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was shot 4 times
-
Maryland woman dies in car wreck that leads to house damage
-
Pelosi faces new threat from Dem moderates in budget fight