Oil City’s girls tennis team opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-0 victory over visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
Franklin's Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors on Tuesday after firing a 76, but his Knights placed second to Grove City in a non-region, three-team golf match held at Wanango Country Club.
MERCER — Led by Brandon Stubert's 89, Greenville's golf team used a balanced attack on Monday to pull out another team win in a Region 1 mega match held at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Maxx Rimdzius finished eight strokes ahead of the next closest competitor on his way to firing a 74 and lifting Corry to a team victory in a Region 4 mega match at Cross Creek Resort on Monday.
Led by medalist Maxx Rimdzius' low round of 79, Corry's golf team opened up the Region 4 golf season on Friday with a first-place finish at Wanango Country Club.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
TITUSVILLE - Led by co-medalists Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle, as well as top 10 finishes by three others, Clarion High School's golf team opened up the 2021 season by placing first in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match at Cross Creek Resort.
BELOIT, Wis. - Former Franklin High School standout, Mike YaSenka, picked up his first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night as the Peoria Chiefs topped the homestanding Beloit Snappers, 4-2. Peoria is the High A minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
A home run derby and a subsequent memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the late Kyle Nulph, who was killed in an auto accident in February.
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…
ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Jim Bell of Oil City won four gold medals and a silver medal on Saturday in the Keystone State Games, which were held at Hazleton Area High School.
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Submissions for Pennsylvania's annual elk license drawing are due Saturday.
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…
HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.
For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Keystone High School's Natalie Bowser couldn't have imagined what a stellar season she was in for with the Panthers' girls softball team.
