Scoreboard for 1-14-21

CLARION - Former Clarion-Limestone football head coach Dave Eggleton was named head coach of the Central Clarion Wildcats on Tuesday.
FRILLS CORNERS -Keystone's Emily Lauer piled up a team-high 19 points as the Panthers took down North Clarion on the road, 41-30, in a KSAC crossover girls basketball game Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Phila…
Powered by pins from Gary Steen, Kane Kettering, Dreyvin Livingston, Jalen Wagner, Jordan DeCarmen, Cole Toy, Owen Miller and Chase Bell, Reynolds' wrestling team rolled over homestanding Franklin, 70-3, in the Knights' season opener on Wednesday.
KNOX - As basketball returns, two teams with totally different experience levels clashed in a socailly-distanced gymnasium at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
Franklin junior guard Easton Fulmer rifled in a game-high 23 points as the Knights improved to 4-0 with a 70-35 win over Cochranton in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle on Tuesday.
KNOX - Emily Lauer poured in a team-high 23 points - all in the final three quarters - as Keystone overcame a slow start to defeat visitng Moniteau, 53-41 in the Panthers' season opener Monday night.
Nearly a month after it was originally slated, Franklin's girls basketball team played its home opener at The Castle, and the Knights made sure it was worth the wait - especially Camdon Bashor.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams combined for 39 points as the Knights downed Greenville at home, 58-47, on Saturday's Region 4 contest at the Castle.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cam Sutton isn't picky. He can't afford to be. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back has spent too much time during his four seasons in the league bouncing around from spot to spot.
WATERFORD - Franklin needed a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a 59-56 victory over homestanding Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region boys baskeball contest on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The opportunities are dwindling.
Finally, the long wait is over! After about a month hiatus, winter sports are back, but it's literally taken a village of people - so to speak - to make it happen.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - In one fleeting moment, a franchise's history was changed.
Judas Priest, I never in my life imagined that I'd be forced to work from home on a computer with a screen not much bigger than my cell phone. But, here I am, sitting alone in the man cave trying to figure out how to maneuver around a keyboard that seems as foreign to me as a second language.
Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.
"It's like God is throwing snowballs."
Some people struggle to find time in their daily lives to exercise while juggling work, home life and other community involvement.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defenses could no longer ignore.
We're almost there.
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
Oil City football has had plenty to celebrate over the holiday break as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were revealed as well as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams, because the Oilers were well represented on both Class 4A squads.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Their once-promising season on the brink of a full-out collapse, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed to the locker room for halftime at Heinz Field on Sunday still searching for the team that began the season with 11 straight victories.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.
Merry Christmas sports fans!
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin, to borrow a phrase, trusts the process. So does Ben Roethlisberger and everyone else on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Redbank Valley's Joe Mansfield was recognized as an all-state player as the 2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 1A all-state team was announced on Tuesday.
At one point in time, many years and many meals ago, I was actually in pretty good shape.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.
A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.
Dear Santa,
He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.
WEST SUNBURY -Moniteau's Aslyn Pry collected 21 points as the Warriors squeezed past visition Clarion in overtime, 51-45, in a KSAC girls basketball matchup on Friday.
Franklin had three players land all-region honors as District 10 released its all-stars on Sunday.
To the editor:
