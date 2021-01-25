Scoreboard for 1-25-21

Oil City's Holden Stahl collected a game-high 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Oilers' 63-27 rout of North Clarion in non-region action on Saturday at the House of Hustle.
KARNS CITY - Keystone stayed undefeated to open the season, but it was an offensive struggle that saw the Panthers hit the road on Saturday to top Karns City, 32-19, in KSAC crossover play.
TITUSVILLE - Cael Ziegler was the lone contested winner for Franklin on Saturday as the Knights dropped a 48-21 decision to Titusville on the Rockets' home mat in a Region 2 clash.
BROOKVILLE - Aslyn Pry had a monster game with 29 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks as Moniteau hit the road to roll to a 70-49 victory in non-conference play on Friday.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
Cranberry's Brayden McFetridge and Seth Yeager registered back-to-back pins in the upperweights as the Berries opened up their wrestling season Friday night with a 39-24 victory over Clarion in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.
Redbank Valley's Dalton Bish and Noah Anderson made quick work of their opponents, both landing pins in less than a minute and a half as the Bulldogs' grapplers doubled up homestanding Franklin, 48-24, in non-region wrestling action Thursday.
Oil City's Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet while Christa Schneider and Dana Wenner collected three wins apiece in the girls meet as the Oilers swept visiting Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet on Thursday. Oil City's boys won, 87-59, while the girls rolled to an 80-43 decision.
MEADVILLE - Oil City's Jenna Fischli fueled a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but the Oilers fell just short in a 37-35 loss to Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Oil City's Robbie VanWormer fired in a game-high 18 points and Jake Hornbeck had a stellar all-around performance Wednesday night as the Oilers stormed back in the second half to post a 53-47 non-region road win over Redbank Valley in a boys basketball matchup.
COCHRANTON - Maplewood's Gregory Roae and Joey King each recorded pins during an early surge and the Tigers held on for a 37-30 road win over Cochranton on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match at the Bird Cage.
STRATTANVILLE - Keystone's Emily Lauer netted 17 of her team-high 25 points in the second half to help the Panthers top Clarion-Limestone, 50-30, in a KSAC crossover contest on Tuesday.
Miles Hoffman and Nathan Pfennigwerth racked up four victories apiece as Franklin's swim team split with visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday with the boys winning 102-28 and the girls losing 112-41 in the Region 1 showdown.
WARREN - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher and Robbie VanWormer tied for a team-high nine points, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped their season opener to homestanding Warren, 54-43, in a Region 5 showcase on Tuesday.
Franklin's perfect start to the 2020-21 boys basketball season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night as the Fairview Tigers invaded the Knights' Castle and dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 71-49 non-region victory.
SHARON - Caleb Stover pulled down four victories for the Oil City boys on Monday night while Morgan Stover and Dana Wenner matched him on the girls side as the Oilers glided their way to a sweep of Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet to open the season. The boys won 83-56 and the girls 113-47.
CLARION - Cal German stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals Monday night on his way to leading homestanding Clarion to a 73-57 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
Alivia Huffman dropped in 19 points - including 17 in the first half - as Redbank Valley made the House of Hustle their own in a 63-12 victory Monday night over Oil City in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Franklin's Jonah Heckathorne upped his season record to 2-1 with a major decision and teammate Cael Dailey stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a forfeit win, but the homestanding Knights dropped a 39-28 decision at home to Sharpsville in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.
Franklin's Luke Guth notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Knights' 66-31 rout over Sharon in a Region 4 boys basketball clash on Saturday.
KNOX - Emily Lauer tickled the twine for a game-high 20 points as Keystone improved to 3-0 on the season with a 49-25 home win over Union in KSAC girls basketball play on Friday night.
Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Blake Foulk, Stetson Boozer and Ramy Sample all engineered pins Friday night as the Cardinals posted a 45-18 victory over homestanding Franklin in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.
Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…
CLARION - Former Clarion-Limestone football head coach Dave Eggleton was named head coach of the Central Clarion Wildcats on Tuesday.
Powered by pins from Gary Steen, Kane Kettering, Dreyvin Livingston, Jalen Wagner, Jordan DeCarmen, Cole Toy, Owen Miller and Chase Bell, Reynolds' wrestling team rolled over homestanding Franklin, 70-3, in the Knights' season opener on Wednesday.
FRILLS CORNERS -Keystone's Emily Lauer piled up a team-high 19 points as the Panthers took down North Clarion on the road, 41-30, in a KSAC crossover girls basketball game Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Phila…
KNOX - As basketball returns, two teams with totally different experience levels clashed in a socailly-distanced gymnasium at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
Franklin junior guard Easton Fulmer rifled in a game-high 23 points as the Knights improved to 4-0 with a 70-35 win over Cochranton in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle on Tuesday.
KNOX - Emily Lauer poured in a team-high 23 points - all in the final three quarters - as Keystone overcame a slow start to defeat visitng Moniteau, 53-41 in the Panthers' season opener Monday night.
Nearly a month after it was originally slated, Franklin's girls basketball team played its home opener at The Castle, and the Knights made sure it was worth the wait - especially Camdon Bashor.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams combined for 39 points as the Knights downed Greenville at home, 58-47, on Saturday's Region 4 contest at the Castle.
WATERFORD - Franklin needed a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a 59-56 victory over homestanding Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region boys baskeball contest on Friday night.
