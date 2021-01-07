Scoreboard for 1-7-21

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - In one fleeting moment, a franchise's history was changed.
- By ED BRANNON Sports editor
-
Judas Priest, I never in my life imagined that I'd be forced to work from home on a computer with a screen not much bigger than my cell phone. But, here I am, sitting alone in the man cave trying to figure out how to maneuver around a keyboard that seems as foreign to me as a second language.
Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
"It's like God is throwing snowballs."
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
Some people struggle to find time in their daily lives to exercise while juggling work, home life and other community involvement.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defenses could no longer ignore.
- By JAKE DEEMER Staff writer
-
We're almost there.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
Oil City football has had plenty to celebrate over the holiday break as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were revealed as well as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams, because the Oilers were well represented on both Class 4A squads.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Their once-promising season on the brink of a full-out collapse, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed to the locker room for halftime at Heinz Field on Sunday still searching for the team that began the season with 11 straight victories.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.
- By JAKE DEEMER Staff writer
-
Merry Christmas sports fans!
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin, to borrow a phrase, trusts the process. So does Ben Roethlisberger and everyone else on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Redbank Valley's Joe Mansfield was recognized as an all-state player as the 2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 1A all-state team was announced on Tuesday.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
At one point in time, many years and many meals ago, I was actually in pretty good shape.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.
A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
Dear Santa,
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.
WEST SUNBURY -Moniteau's Aslyn Pry collected 21 points as the Warriors squeezed past visition Clarion in overtime, 51-45, in a KSAC girls basketball matchup on Friday.
Franklin had three players land all-region honors as District 10 released its all-stars on Sunday.
To the editor:
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
Like a dependable old steam engine that required a lengthy overhaul, Franklin's girls basketball team finally seems destined to pull the train out of the station and get back on the tracks.
Rocky Grove's Kennedi Winslow was the lone tri-city area athlete to nab an all-region selection for Region 3 as the 2020 girls volleyball all-star teams were announced on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Tim LaVan and Mike Brown were honored by being named co-winners of the 2020 Sportsmanship I Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.
- By ED BRANNON Sports editor
-
Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Rocky Grove's Magnum Vincent and Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw were named Region 6 Runners of the Year on Sunday as the District 10 Region All-Stars were released.
TUESDAY NITE MEN'S LEAGUE
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …
Hunter Yeany, the son of Clarion area natives Rob and Nicole (Kennedy) Yeany, was recently crowned season champion in the 2020 Formula 4 United States Championship.
TUESDAY NITE MEN
Franklin's Aiden McCracken was named a first team all-star as the all-region District 10 boys golf teams were released on Sunday.
Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…
