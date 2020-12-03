Scoreboard for 12-3-20

Scoreboard for 12-3-20
Steelers climb to 11-0
Steelers climb to 11-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …

Firearms deer season opens today
Firearms deer season opens today

Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…

Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
Steelers-Ravens delayed once again

PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.

+7
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run

  • Penny Weichel For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.

+3
Jaguars end Oilers' historic run
Jaguars end Oilers' historic run

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

JEFFERSON HILLS - Between COVID-19, constant uncertainty surrounding the season and injuries to key players, Oil City's football team faced its fair share of adversity during the 2020 season.

Oilers aim for title shot
Oilers aim for title shot

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

After clinching back-to-back one-point victories in tightly contested playoff games, Oil City's football team has advanced to the final four of the PIAA District 10 Class 4A playoffs. The Oilers are set to square off with defending Class 4A state champion Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.…

Bobcats ready for battle
Bobcats ready for battle

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Two teams that have won state volleyball championships in the past decade will square off tonight with a berth in the PIAA Class 1A title match awaiting the winner.

Clarion closes in on another state title
Clarion closes in on another state title

CLARION - Senior Erica Selfridge recorded a triple-double and surpassed 1,000 career kills on Saturday afternoon as Clarion's volleyball team cruised past visiting West Shamokin, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup.

Oilers set for Golden Bears
Oilers set for Golden Bears

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

After barely surviving a week ago, Oil City's football team will look to take its perfect season one step further today when it travels to Hollidaysburg High School to take on Upper Moreland in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Knights drop season finale to Fairview
Knights drop season finale to Fairview

FAIRVIEW - Quarterback Tyler Corbin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Fairview to a 30-3 win over the visiting Franklin Knights in the football season finale for both teams.

Bulldogs, 'Cats prep for PIAA quarterfinal tilts

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

A pair of District 9 championship volleyball teams will be in action again on Saturday in quarterfinal matchups of the PIAA playoffs. At noon, coach Matt Darr and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will travel to face the North Catholic Trojans in a Class 2A clash while at 2 p.m., the undefeated Cl…

Bobcats' Lerch is UAVSL MVP
Bobcats' Lerch is UAVSL MVP

Clarion High School junior Evelyn Lerch earned Most Valuable Player honors as the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League released its 2020 all-conference girls soccer teams.