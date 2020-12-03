Scoreboard for 12-3-20

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …
Hunter Yeany, the son of Clarion area natives Rob and Nicole (Kennedy) Yeany, was recently crowned season champion in the 2020 Formula 4 United States Championship.
TUESDAY NITE MEN
Franklin's Aiden McCracken was named a first team all-star as the all-region District 10 boys golf teams were released on Sunday.
Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
Oil City's football team dominated on the field this season en route to an historic playoff run and on Thursday, the Oilers also dominated off the field as the District 10 All-Region teams were released.
Franklin YMCA Flyers
- Penny Weichel For The Derrick/The News-Herald
-
Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.
CLARION -Legendary high school football coach Larry Wiser has decided to hang it up and retire after a 32-year illustrious and remarkable coaching career in the Clarion area.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
MASSILLON, Ohio - Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde led his Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets to their third straight state championship with a 38-0 rout of Ironton at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
MECHANICSBURG - Oh, how sweet it is.
PIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
PIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
THOMAS JEFFERSON 62, OIL CITY 0
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
It all comes down to this.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
JEFFERSON HILLS - Between COVID-19, constant uncertainty surrounding the season and injuries to key players, Oil City's football team faced its fair share of adversity during the 2020 season.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
After clinching back-to-back one-point victories in tightly contested playoff games, Oil City's football team has advanced to the final four of the PIAA District 10 Class 4A playoffs. The Oilers are set to square off with defending Class 4A state champion Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.…
LOCK HAVEN - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league's board of directors.
PITTSBURGH - Mission accomplished!
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
Two teams that have won state volleyball championships in the past decade will square off tonight with a berth in the PIAA Class 1A title match awaiting the winner.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
BROCKWAY - In every close game, the outcome can be boiled down to just a few key plays that swing the final tally.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
HOLLIDAYSBURG - Hey, Oil City football fans, how does this sound? The Oilers are in the Final Four!
CLARION - Senior Erica Selfridge recorded a triple-double and surpassed 1,000 career kills on Saturday afternoon as Clarion's volleyball team cruised past visiting West Shamokin, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
After barely surviving a week ago, Oil City's football team will look to take its perfect season one step further today when it travels to Hollidaysburg High School to take on Upper Moreland in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
With history already made, Redbank Valley 's football team will now see just how far it can go.
FAIRVIEW - Quarterback Tyler Corbin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Fairview to a 30-3 win over the visiting Franklin Knights in the football season finale for both teams.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
A pair of District 9 championship volleyball teams will be in action again on Saturday in quarterfinal matchups of the PIAA playoffs. At noon, coach Matt Darr and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will travel to face the North Catholic Trojans in a Class 2A clash while at 2 p.m., the undefeated Cl…
Clarion High School junior Evelyn Lerch earned Most Valuable Player honors as the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League released its 2020 all-conference girls soccer teams.
KEYSTONE SHORTWAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
