Scoreboard for 2-20-21

TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.
MURFREESBORO, N.C. - Franklin High School graduate Madi Matthews was named Conference Carolinas women's swimmer of the week for helping King University to a win on Saturday.
DUBOIS - Lennon Lindholm led a trio of DuBois players in double figures Wednesday night as the Beavers held on to beat visiting Oil City, 52-46 in a non-region boys basketball matchup.
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM -It had been nearly a year since the last time Redbank Valley and Keystone squared off on the hardwood in a girls basketball contest, and that meeting came in the District 9 Class 2A championship game with the Bulldogs claiming a 48-37 victory and the title.
Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton poured in a career-high 31 points Tuesday night, but the Orioles dropped an 89-65 decision at home to Kennedy Catholic in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
Not only did Clarion Area senior Erica Selfridge help lead the girls volleyball team to a PIAA state championship this past fall, but the New York native is getting it done as a hooper as well, leading the Bobcats to a 48-39 victory on the road against Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC g…
Maddie Yanc poured in 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half Tuesday night to power Cambridge Springs to a 39-34 non-region girls basketball win over Franklin at the Castle.
NORTH EAST - After having its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Hickory, Franklin's boys basketball team got back on track Monday afternoon by rolling to an 88-58 non-region road win over North East.
ERIE - For the second straight game the Clarion University women's basketball team gave a nationally-ranked foe everything they could handle, but the Golden Eagles ran out of steam late in falling 67-58 Gannon on the road.
SHARON - Charlie Motter and Nick Richar pulled down four wins apiece for the boys team while Morgan Stover notched three victories for the girls squad as Oil City brought home a sweep of Hickory in Region 1 swimming action at Sharon High School. The boys team won 101-68 and the girls 93-60.
KNOX - Clarion's Beau Verdill piled up a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats edged homestanding Keystone, 49-44, in KSAC action on Saturday.
ERIE - Lakeview head coach Gary Burke notched his 300th career victory on Saturday as the Sailors upended homestanding Seneca, 49-30, in a non-region girls basketball clash.
GREENVILLE - Franklin's Trevor Hamilton and Cael Dailey notched third-place finishes and Lakeview's Isaac DeVault claimed districts appearances amid District 10 Class 2A Section 2 action at Greenville High School on Saturday.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
The sky is blue, water is wet and height matters when it comes to the game of basketball.
SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
NEW WILMINGTON - Lakeview's girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact on Thursday night in a Region 4 clash on the road against Wilmington, pulling out a 55-30 decision to improve to 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in the region.
FARRELL - Oil City's Ansley Svolos was a four-event winner in the girls meet while Garrett Morse and Logan Richar were triple-winners in the boys meet as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road swim meet against Farrell on Thursday night. Oil City's girls cruised to a 130-10 victory while the boys …
Oil City's Judias Johnson and Cam VanWormer combined for 33 points Wednesday night as the Oilers racked up a 51-42 win over Fort LeBoeuf in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City's Maddy Marczak and Jenna Fischli combined to score 19 second-half points Wednesday night as the Oilers rallied to beat Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Thanks to Kadin Karns' decision at 215 pounds and three straight forfeits to end the match, Franklin's wrestling team closed out its season with a 31-28 victory Wednesday night at the Castle in a non-region showdown against Warren.
Warren's Parks Ordiway capped off a huge fourth-quarter comeback by nailing a go-ahead three-pointer with 10 seconds to play Tuesday night as the Dragons rallied for a 48-46 victory over Oil City in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City's Connor Malek and Nick Richar each won three events in the boys meet Tuesday night, helping the Oilers to a 96-72 home win over Hickory in a Region 1 swim meet. Oil City completed the sweep as the girls cruised to a 96-57 victory over the Hornets.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
It's not easy for a team to miss an extended period of time and come back hoping to be right where it left off. We saw that over the past year when the NBA and NHL came back after a haitus that shut down those seasons last March.
Nathan Pfennigwerth and Miles Hoffman took home four victories apiece on Monday as the Franklin boys swim team breezed past visiting Slippery Rock in a Region 1 contest at the Franklin YMCA. The Rockets were able to pick up the split by taking the girls match over Knights, 87-69.
