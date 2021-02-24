Scoreboard for 2-24-21

BROOKVILLE - Ava Ferringer poured in 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Cranberry hit the road and used a big second-half comeback to earn a 49-45 victory over Brookville in non-conference girls basketball play.
Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.
TITUSVILLE - Kallie Smith collected three victories for Oil City's girls swim team on its way to a 104-61 win over homestanding Titusville on Monday night, but the Rockets' boys team made it a split decision with a 109-61 win in Region 1 action.
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.
SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.
Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.
SHARPSVILLE - Franklin's Easton Fulmer drained four threes on his way to a game-high 17 points as the Knights shut down Sharpsville in the second half to cruise to a 55-33 victory in a Region 4 boys basketball clash on Saturday.
CLEARFIELD - Redbank Valley's Trenten Rupp grappled his way to a district title on Saturday at Clearfield High School, where the District 9 Class 2A wrestling championships were held.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.
TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.
Due to an early press run for the Annual Business Review and Forecast, results from Thursday night's local sporting events will appear in Saturday morning's editions.
MURFREESBORO, N.C. - Franklin High School graduate Madi Matthews was named Conference Carolinas women's swimmer of the week for helping King University to a win on Saturday.
DUBOIS - Lennon Lindholm led a trio of DuBois players in double figures Wednesday night as the Beavers held on to beat visiting Oil City, 52-46 in a non-region boys basketball matchup.
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM -It had been nearly a year since the last time Redbank Valley and Keystone squared off on the hardwood in a girls basketball contest, and that meeting came in the District 9 Class 2A championship game with the Bulldogs claiming a 48-37 victory and the title.
Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton poured in a career-high 31 points Tuesday night, but the Orioles dropped an 89-65 decision at home to Kennedy Catholic in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
Not only did Clarion Area senior Erica Selfridge help lead the girls volleyball team to a PIAA state championship this past fall, but the New York native is getting it done as a hooper as well, leading the Bobcats to a 48-39 victory on the road against Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC g…
Maddie Yanc poured in 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half Tuesday night to power Cambridge Springs to a 39-34 non-region girls basketball win over Franklin at the Castle.
VARSITY BOYS
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
NORTH EAST - After having its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Hickory, Franklin's boys basketball team got back on track Monday afternoon by rolling to an 88-58 non-region road win over North East.
ERIE - For the second straight game the Clarion University women's basketball team gave a nationally-ranked foe everything they could handle, but the Golden Eagles ran out of steam late in falling 67-58 Gannon on the road.
SHARON - Charlie Motter and Nick Richar pulled down four wins apiece for the boys team while Morgan Stover notched three victories for the girls squad as Oil City brought home a sweep of Hickory in Region 1 swimming action at Sharon High School. The boys team won 101-68 and the girls 93-60.
KNOX - Clarion's Beau Verdill piled up a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats edged homestanding Keystone, 49-44, in KSAC action on Saturday.
ERIE - Lakeview head coach Gary Burke notched his 300th career victory on Saturday as the Sailors upended homestanding Seneca, 49-30, in a non-region girls basketball clash.
GREENVILLE - Franklin's Trevor Hamilton and Cael Dailey notched third-place finishes and Lakeview's Isaac DeVault claimed districts appearances amid District 10 Class 2A Section 2 action at Greenville High School on Saturday.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
The sky is blue, water is wet and height matters when it comes to the game of basketball.
SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
NEW WILMINGTON - Lakeview's girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact on Thursday night in a Region 4 clash on the road against Wilmington, pulling out a 55-30 decision to improve to 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in the region.
FARRELL - Oil City's Ansley Svolos was a four-event winner in the girls meet while Garrett Morse and Logan Richar were triple-winners in the boys meet as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road swim meet against Farrell on Thursday night. Oil City's girls cruised to a 130-10 victory while the boys …
VARSITY BOYS
