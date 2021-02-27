Scoreboard for 2-27-21

FOXBURG - After A-C Valley trailed North Clarion 34-29 at halftime, Levi Orton netted 20 points in the second half to help lift the Falcons over the Wolves, 72-58, in KSAC action on Friday night.
After falling 63-38 at Lakeview 17 days ago, Rocky Grove's boys basketball was looking for a little redemption against the Sailors in a Region 1 rematch at the Nest on Friday night.
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Franklin's duo of Camdon Bashor and Reilly Phipps each recorded double-doubles Thursday in powering the Knights to a 48-35 road win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the House of Thrills.
As time got closer to Thursday night's tipoff at The Castle for a Region 4 showdown between Hickory and Franklin, it was clear this was the biggest game of the season for both teams.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
Coach Jordan Lepley's Oil City Oilers had a little more confidence coming into the second installment of the "Route 8 Rivalry" against Franklin on Wednesday night at the House of Hustle.
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …
BROOKVILLE - Ava Ferringer poured in 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Cranberry hit the road and used a big second-half comeback to earn a 49-45 victory over Brookville in non-conference girls basketball play.
Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.
TITUSVILLE - Kallie Smith collected three victories for Oil City's girls swim team on its way to a 104-61 win over homestanding Titusville on Monday night, but the Rockets' boys team made it a split decision with a 109-61 win in Region 1 action.
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.
SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.
Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.
SHARPSVILLE - Franklin's Easton Fulmer drained four threes on his way to a game-high 17 points as the Knights shut down Sharpsville in the second half to cruise to a 55-33 victory in a Region 4 boys basketball clash on Saturday.
CLEARFIELD - Redbank Valley's Trenten Rupp grappled his way to a district title on Saturday at Clearfield High School, where the District 9 Class 2A wrestling championships were held.
Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.
TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.
Due to an early press run for the Annual Business Review and Forecast, results from Thursday night's local sporting events will appear in Saturday morning's editions.
MURFREESBORO, N.C. - Franklin High School graduate Madi Matthews was named Conference Carolinas women's swimmer of the week for helping King University to a win on Saturday.
DUBOIS - Lennon Lindholm led a trio of DuBois players in double figures Wednesday night as the Beavers held on to beat visiting Oil City, 52-46 in a non-region boys basketball matchup.
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM -It had been nearly a year since the last time Redbank Valley and Keystone squared off on the hardwood in a girls basketball contest, and that meeting came in the District 9 Class 2A championship game with the Bulldogs claiming a 48-37 victory and the title.
Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton poured in a career-high 31 points Tuesday night, but the Orioles dropped an 89-65 decision at home to Kennedy Catholic in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
Not only did Clarion Area senior Erica Selfridge help lead the girls volleyball team to a PIAA state championship this past fall, but the New York native is getting it done as a hooper as well, leading the Bobcats to a 48-39 victory on the road against Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC g…
Maddie Yanc poured in 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half Tuesday night to power Cambridge Springs to a 39-34 non-region girls basketball win over Franklin at the Castle.
VARSITY BOYS
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
NORTH EAST - After having its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Hickory, Franklin's boys basketball team got back on track Monday afternoon by rolling to an 88-58 non-region road win over North East.
ERIE - For the second straight game the Clarion University women's basketball team gave a nationally-ranked foe everything they could handle, but the Golden Eagles ran out of steam late in falling 67-58 Gannon on the road.
