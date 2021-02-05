Scoreboard for 2-5-21

GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.
Led by four-event winner Emily Russell, Oil City's girls swim team rolled to a 102-55 home win over Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split by taking the boys meet, 105-63.
STONEBORO - A forfeit win to Isaac DeVault in the final bout of Thursday's match lifted homestanding Lakeview to a 33-30 victory over Franklin in a Region 2 wrestling match.
RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.
HERMITAGE -Lakeview's Reese Gadsby tossed in a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Sailors bested homestanding Hickory, 36-22, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Principals and athletic directors from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference met Wednesday morning and released a statement regarding the conference's upcoming championship basketball games.
WEST SUNBURY - Clarion's Hunter Craddock notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bobcats clawed homestanding Moniteau, 82-60, in KSAC Large School boys basketball action.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.
Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Logan Gross, Greg Roae and Joey King recorded back-to-back-to-back pins to finish off the match as Maplewood pulled away for 43-18 non-region wrestling win over Franklin at the Castle.
Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
After a sub-par start to the season, Oil City's boys basketball team is starting to make headway in a non-traditional season.
Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.
HADLEY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano each tossed in 13 points as the Orioles doubled up Commodore Perry, 62-31, for their first win of the season in a Region 1 boys basketball bout on Saturday.
Commodore Perry's Grace Jones led all scorers with 13 points as the Panthers edged homestanding Rocky Grove, 27-24, in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…
Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.
SHEFFIELD - Sophomore Maddy Marczak drained a career-high 19 points to lead Oil City to its first victory of the season, a 36-35 decision on the road over Sheffield in non-region play.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton tossed in a game-high 23 points and also added 11 rebounds and four steals Friday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley knocked off previously undefeated Keystone, 55-48 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
GREENVILLE -Franklin's Luke Guth hit a game-winning, three-point shot with 1.8 seconds left on Thursday night to lift the Knights over homestanding Greenville, 59-57, in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.
STRATTANVILLE -Clarion-Limestone's Alyssa Wiant poured in a team-high 14 points Wednesday night as the Lions topped Cranberry, 57-36, in a KSAC crossover girls basketball matchup.
To The Editor:
Dalton Bish, Gavin Kerchinski and Hudson Martz recorded pins Wednesday night as Redbank Valley rallied for a 46-24 road win over Cranberry in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.
MEADVILLE - Sam Burchard scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half Wednesday night to help Meadville rally for a 48-36 win over Oil City in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
FRILLS CORNERS - Karns City's Emma Johns scored one-third of the game's total points, finishing with 18 in the Gremlins' 29-25 road win over North Clarion in a girls KSAC crossover matchup on Tuesday.
Cranberry received pins from Anthony Maiure, Kevin Pearsall and Jacob Kuney on Tuesday night as the visiting Berries outlasted Franklin, 33-27, in a non-conference wrestling match at the Castle.
Karns City's duo of Nathan Waltman and Chase Beighley teamed up for 43 points Tuesday night as the homestanding Gremlins held on for a 61-58 non-conference win over Oil City in boys basketball action.
Keystone's Danae Hurrelbink pumped in a career-high 17 points while teammate Emily Lauer also scored 17 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten following Monday night's 54-31 road win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School girls basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.
Venango Catholic senior Andrew Burda had himself a night to remember on Monday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium as he reached 1,000 points for his career while scoring an eye-popping 52 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-55 victory over Forest Area in KSAC Small School play.
