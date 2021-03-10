Scoreboard for 3-10-21

KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
It's been 10 years since Franklin's boys basketball team hoisted a District 10 championship trophy. And thanks to Tuesday night's 77-58 drubbing of visiting Greenville, the Knights will be back in the championship game with a chance to end the drought.
District 9's boys basketball playoffs are set to get underway in full force in Class 1A on Wednesday as fifth-seeded Allegheny-Clarion Valley visits fourth-seeded Clarion while third-seeded Johnsonburg welcomes sixth-seeded Union in a pair of quarterfinals showdowns.
FRILLS CORNERS - North Clarion nearly doubled up visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in their District 9 Class 1A first round girls basketball contest as the She-Wolves advanced with a 35-18 victory on Tuesday.
District 9 girls playoff basketball action will tip off tonight in Class 2A and 3A with four games involving area teams while in the District 10 girls playoffs, the action continues with a pair of contests featuring local talent.
Four District 10 teams will try to take the next step toward a title today as they resume play in semifinal-round action while four area District 9 teams will begin their playoff quest as well.
Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.
Girls postseason basketball action gets under way tonight in District 9 with a trio of area teams hitting the hardwood in Class 1A.
WARREN -Warren's Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress combined for 30 points as the Dragons topped Franklin 39-23 in the District 10 Class 5A quarterfinals at Warren High School on Saturday.
UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team closed its season on a high note on Sunday afternoon, routing Mount Aloysius for the second straight game, this time by a 98-53 score.
GROVE CITY - Grove City's Sam Norris knocked down four threes en route to 20 points as the Eagles downed visiting Oil City, 60-44, in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, bringing an end to the Oilers' campaign.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team kicked off the weekend series with Mount Aloysius by authoring a dominant effort on Friday, with the Golden Eagles defeating the Mounties 84-39 at Tippin Gymnasium.
For three of the four quarters in Friday night's District 10 Class 3A playoff game, the eighth-seeded Seneca Bobcats played on nearly even terms with top-seeded Franklin.
ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
ERIE - Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano combined for 38 points Thursday night to propel Rocky Grove past Iroquois, 55-52, in a non-region boys basketball matchup.
Five area boys basketball teams will begin their quests for a state championship today as the District 10 tournament gets underway at various locations. On Saturday, five area girls teams will also get their first tastes of the postseason.
RIMERSBURG - Keystone's Jozee Weaver poured in a career-high 20 points as the Panthers downed homestanding Union, 62-47, in a KSAC girls basketball contest.
CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.
A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Aslyn Pry made a free throw with two minutes remaining to record her 1,000th-career point Wednesday night as the Warriors held on for a 62-54 home win over Clarion-Limestone in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
FOXBURG - Senior guard Levi Orton scored on a layup during the second quarter Tuesday night to become Allegheny-Clarion Valley's career scoring leader in a 66-32 non-conference home win over Sheffield.
STONEBORO - Lakeview's Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton popped in 11 points apiece Tuesday night as the Sailors rowed their way past visiting Franklin, 47-27 in a non-region girls basketball matchup.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.
KNOX - Emily Lauer bucketed 24 points as Keystone avenged an earlier-season loss to Redbank Valley by routing the Bulldogs, 50-24 on Monday night in a KSAC girls basketball clash.
Sometimes blessings come in strange packages.
Lauren Billingsley knocked down a three in the final two minutes to put Franklin ahead en route to helping Franklin edge Mercer, 36-31, in non-region action on Saturday.
GROVE CITY - Grove City's Michael Brooks and Luke Hostetler teamed up for 44 points as the Eagles topped Franklin, 69-61, in a Region 4 contest on Saturday.
SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.
FOXBURG - After A-C Valley trailed North Clarion 34-29 at halftime, Levi Orton netted 20 points in the second half to help lift the Falcons over the Wolves, 72-58, in KSAC action on Friday night.
After falling 63-38 at Lakeview 17 days ago, Rocky Grove's boys basketball was looking for a little redemption against the Sailors in a Region 1 rematch at the Nest on Friday night.
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
