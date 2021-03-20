Scoreboard for 3-20-21

- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion is making a habit of coming up clutch with the game on the line.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
When asked earlier this week about what he thought of Franklin's boys basketball team, Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning was short and to the point. "They're a really good basketball team and they can shoot the lights out. It's going to be a great game and one I'm really looking forward to."
ST. LOUIS - Five Oklahoma State wrestlers, including former Franklin High School standout Dakota Geer, secured medals Friday in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
Basketball games aren't played on paper, but if they were, then the Clarion's boys team would have to like where it stands heading into its PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal contest against Bishop Carroll tonight on the Bobcats' home court.
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer had his hopes of winning an NCAA title dashed in the round of 16 on Thursday night as the former Franklin High School standout dropped a 7-3 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
KITTANNING - Karns City's Chase Beighley did what does best on Wednesday - score in bunches.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
Oklahoma State University's Dakota Geer, a former Franklin High School state champion, will continue his stellar collegiate wrestling career this weekend in the NCAA Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The tournament begins today and will conclude on Saturday.
JOHNSONBURG -Clarion's Hunter Craddock made two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime Tuesday night to lift the Bobcats to a 58-56 victory over homestanding Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball championship game. It was Clarion's first district title sin…
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
KNOX - With a pair of 19-win teams squaring off against one another, something had to give as Keystone went up against Windber on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs.
Two area teams return to the hardwood tonight for another round of postseason action, albeit in different playoff brackets as the Keystone girls team begins the opening round of the PIAA tournament while Clarion's boys squad will be playing for a District 9 title.
FAIRVIEW - Lakeview's stellar season came to an end on Saturday in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship game as the No. 4 Sailors fell at No. 2 Fairview, 44-37.
KARNS CITY - A slow start proved to be no problem for Karns City as the Gremlins overcame a big first-half deficit on Saturday to pull out a 67-65 victory on their home floor over Coudersport to claim the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
KNOX - Keystone is back on top.
ST. MARYS - Clarion's Cal German led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points Friday night as the fourth-seeded Bobcats upset No. 1 Elk County Catholic, 55-49, in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball semifinals.
A pair of title tilts showcasing area teams are set to get underway today as fourth-seeded Lakeview travels to second-seeded Fairview in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship while top-seeded Karns City welcomes second-seeded Coudersport in the District 9 Class 2A boys championship.
CHICORA - Karns City's Nathan Waltman became the school's latest 1,000-point scorer as the top-seeded Gremlins advanced to the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship game on Thursday following a 59-34 home win over Ridgway.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
Every now and then, especially in high school basketball, chalk rules. To put that in layman's terms, it's the matchup that everybody expected and is the matchup that everybody got.
A trio District 9 basketball playoff games showcasing area teams will get underway tonight as the girls sector contains a couple of championship games while the boys half are still in semifinal action.
KNOX -Keystone's Emily Lauer led all scorers with 19 points Wednesday night as the top-seeded Panthers clawed Kane, 49-11, in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal girls basketball matchup.
ERIE - Sophia DiMaria pumped in a career-high 16 points and Reese Gadsby added 14 as fourth-seeded Lakeview knocked off top-seeded and previously undefeated Mercyhurst Prep, 42-34 in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup on Wednesday.
District 9's basketball playoffs continue today as a pair of boys semifinal games in Class 2A get underway with fifth-seeded Ridgway visiting top-seeded Karns City while second-seeded Coudersport plays host to third-seeded Keystone.
CLARION - Beau Verdill matched his career high with 27 points and Clarion rode a huge 33-point second quarter to oust visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 78-58 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal boys basketball playoff game.
KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
FRILLS CORNERS - North Clarion nearly doubled up visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in their District 9 Class 1A first round girls basketball contest as the She-Wolves advanced with a 35-18 victory on Tuesday.
District 9's boys basketball playoffs are set to get underway in full force in Class 1A on Wednesday as fifth-seeded Allegheny-Clarion Valley visits fourth-seeded Clarion while third-seeded Johnsonburg welcomes sixth-seeded Union in a pair of quarterfinals showdowns.
District 9 girls playoff basketball action will tip off tonight in Class 2A and 3A with four games involving area teams while in the District 10 girls playoffs, the action continues with a pair of contests featuring local talent.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
It's been 10 years since Franklin's boys basketball team hoisted a District 10 championship trophy. And thanks to Tuesday night's 77-58 drubbing of visiting Greenville, the Knights will be back in the championship game with a chance to end the drought.
Four District 10 teams will try to take the next step toward a title today as they resume play in semifinal-round action while four area District 9 teams will begin their playoff quest as well.
Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.
Girls postseason basketball action gets under way tonight in District 9 with a trio of area teams hitting the hardwood in Class 1A.
WARREN -Warren's Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress combined for 30 points as the Dragons topped Franklin 39-23 in the District 10 Class 5A quarterfinals at Warren High School on Saturday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Fires roar through 2 homes
-
OC tavern carries on
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Man pulled from sewer in Franklin
-
Plans taking shape as Oil City gears up for big 150-year bash
-
State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions
-
Hypothermia ruled as cause of 2 people's deaths
-
I-80 fatal crash
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
K.B. Pizza, Inc. is looking to fill available Full Time a…
Physicians Office looking for full time Medical Care Pers…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! A…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
$500
Trek bicycle. 27 inch. 27 speed. Women/men $500.00. Phone…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
New guns, ammo, knives, optics, & clothing. Maurer’s …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights are D-10 champs
-
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
-
Gremlins rally past Falcons for D-9 trophy
-
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
-
Bobcats nip Rams in OT thriller to claim D-9 crown
-
Keystone girls set for state playoffs; Bobcats eye D-9 title
-
Keystone girls finish 19-3 after 53-37 loss to Windber
-
Scoreboard for 3-17-21
-
Bobcats take on Huskies tonight in state quarters
-
Beighley helps Gremlins glide past Conemaugh in PIAA opener
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Hypothermia ruled as cause of 2 people's deaths
-
I-80 fatal crash
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
Woman charged for role in lockdown at OCHS
-
Man accused of trying to steal car parts from vehicle
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
Sunday brush fires
-
House fire in Canal Township
-
Clarion Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
-
Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache
-
Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown
-
Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation
-
Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
-
Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops
-
US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks
-
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
-
New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings