Scoreboard for 3-27-21

Bobcats fall in extras on diamond

SLIPPERY ROCK - Despite rallying in the seventh inning to force extra innings, Clarion High School's softball team wound up dropping a 9-8 non-conference road decision to Slippery Rock on Friday.

Greenville gets best of OC netters

GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.

Geer helps Bearcats win PAC crown

LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.

Bobcats bounced in semis
Bobcats bounced in semis

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…

OSU's Geer places fifth at championships

ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State true freshman A.J. Ferrari was dubbed a national champion as five Cowboys secured top five finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center this weekend.

Bobcats set for semifinal matchup with Mountaineers

With Clarion's boys basketball team sitting one step away from the PIAA Class 1A championship game, the Bobcats' opponent gets significantly tougher for tonight's semifinal contest at Altoona High School that's slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Knights fall in quarters
Knights fall in quarters

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

ALTOONA - All season long, Franklin's boys basketball team has lived by the three-point shot. It helped them to a 16-6 regular-season record and a second-place finish in the rugged Region 4. It certainly played a big role during a three-game run that ended in a District 10 championship. And …

Knights hit the road for today's state playoff opener
Knights hit the road for today's state playoff opener

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

When asked earlier this week about what he thought of Franklin's boys basketball team, Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning was short and to the point. "They're a really good basketball team and they can shoot the lights out. It's going to be a great game and one I'm really looking forward to."

Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16

ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer had his hopes of winning an NCAA title dashed in the round of 16 on Thursday night as the former Franklin High School standout dropped a 7-3 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Oklahoma State University's Dakota Geer, a former Franklin High School state champion, will continue his stellar collegiate wrestling career this weekend in the NCAA Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The tournament begins today and will conclude on Saturday.

Bobcats nip Rams in OT thriller to claim D-9 crown
Bobcats nip Rams in OT thriller to claim D-9 crown

JOHNSONBURG -Clarion's Hunter Craddock made two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime Tuesday night to lift the Bobcats to a 58-56 victory over homestanding Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball championship game. It was Clarion's first district title sin…

Gremlins rally past Falcons for D-9 trophy
Gremlins rally past Falcons for D-9 trophy

KARNS CITY - A slow start proved to be no problem for Karns City as the Gremlins overcame a big first-half deficit on Saturday to pull out a 67-65 victory on their home floor over Coudersport to claim the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship.

+4
Knights are D-10 champs
Knights are D-10 champs

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…

Pair of area teams in title tilts today

A pair of title tilts showcasing area teams are set to get underway today as fourth-seeded Lakeview travels to second-seeded Fairview in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship while top-seeded Karns City welcomes second-seeded Coudersport in the District 9 Class 2A boys championship.