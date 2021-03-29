Scoreboard for 3-29-21

GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
SLIPPERY ROCK - Despite rallying in the seventh inning to force extra innings, Clarion High School's softball team wound up dropping a 9-8 non-conference road decision to Slippery Rock on Friday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
Will he stay or will he go?
Eight swimmers from the Oil City and Franklin YMCAs will wrap up their 2020-21 seasons this weekend in the YMCA Senior Regional Championships at York.
Oil City's boys tennis team got the spring sports season off to a good start as it capitalized on a sweep in singles play to edge visiting Rocky Grove, 3-2, in Region 1 action on Wednesday afternoon.
LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.
For sports fans, 2020 was a terrible year.
To The Editor:
PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…
GOLF MEETING
2021 PIAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State true freshman A.J. Ferrari was dubbed a national champion as five Cowboys secured top five finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center this weekend.
With Clarion's boys basketball team sitting one step away from the PIAA Class 1A championship game, the Bobcats' opponent gets significantly tougher for tonight's semifinal contest at Altoona High School that's slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
ALTOONA - All season long, Franklin's boys basketball team has lived by the three-point shot. It helped them to a 16-6 regular-season record and a second-place finish in the rugged Region 4. It certainly played a big role during a three-game run that ended in a District 10 championship. And …
ST. LOUIS - Five Oklahoma State wrestlers, including former Franklin High School standout Dakota Geer, secured medals Friday in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
When asked earlier this week about what he thought of Franklin's boys basketball team, Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning was short and to the point. "They're a really good basketball team and they can shoot the lights out. It's going to be a great game and one I'm really looking forward to."
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion is making a habit of coming up clutch with the game on the line.
Basketball games aren't played on paper, but if they were, then the Clarion's boys team would have to like where it stands heading into its PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal contest against Bishop Carroll tonight on the Bobcats' home court.
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer had his hopes of winning an NCAA title dashed in the round of 16 on Thursday night as the former Franklin High School standout dropped a 7-3 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
KITTANNING - Karns City's Chase Beighley did what does best on Wednesday - score in bunches.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
Oklahoma State University's Dakota Geer, a former Franklin High School state champion, will continue his stellar collegiate wrestling career this weekend in the NCAA Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The tournament begins today and will conclude on Saturday.
JOHNSONBURG -Clarion's Hunter Craddock made two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime Tuesday night to lift the Bobcats to a 58-56 victory over homestanding Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball championship game. It was Clarion's first district title sin…
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
KNOX - With a pair of 19-win teams squaring off against one another, something had to give as Keystone went up against Windber on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs.
Two area teams return to the hardwood tonight for another round of postseason action, albeit in different playoff brackets as the Keystone girls team begins the opening round of the PIAA tournament while Clarion's boys squad will be playing for a District 9 title.
FAIRVIEW - Lakeview's stellar season came to an end on Saturday in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship game as the No. 4 Sailors fell at No. 2 Fairview, 44-37.
KARNS CITY - A slow start proved to be no problem for Karns City as the Gremlins overcame a big first-half deficit on Saturday to pull out a 67-65 victory on their home floor over Coudersport to claim the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
KNOX - Keystone is back on top.
ST. MARYS - Clarion's Cal German led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points Friday night as the fourth-seeded Bobcats upset No. 1 Elk County Catholic, 55-49, in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball semifinals.
