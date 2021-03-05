Scoreboard for 3-5-21

CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach
CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.

Oilers, Knights set for districts
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.

Knights slay Dragons
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.

Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals

SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.

Cullen leads Falcons past She-Wolves
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.

Sailors outlast Orioles
  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

After falling 63-38 at Lakeview 17 days ago, Rocky Grove's boys basketball was looking for a little redemption against the Sailors in a Region 1 rematch at the Nest on Friday night.

Oilers rout Rockets on Senior Night
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Hornets hold off Knights
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

As time got closer to Thursday night's tipoff at The Castle for a Region 4 showdown between Hickory and Franklin, it was clear this was the biggest game of the season for both teams.

Berries strike early, often in 57-27 win over Vikings

Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Knights take down Oilers
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Coach Jordan Lepley's Oil City Oilers had a little more confidence coming into the second installment of the "Route 8 Rivalry" against Franklin on Wednesday night at the House of Hustle.

Williams leads Orioles to triple-overtime victory
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …

Oilers too slick for Lions
Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.

Hornets buzz Oilers, 39-32
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knights fall at home; Lions, Gremlins roll
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.

Fires burn their way to first victory of the season

SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.

Oilers dominate, sweep Farrell at home

Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.

Knights ground Eagles
  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.