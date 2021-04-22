Scoreboard for 4-22-21

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano cranked two home runs while driving in five runs on Tuesday as the Orioles rolled over Youngsville, 15-0, in three innings during a Region 3 baseball matchup.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
Cranberry's Reyna Watson went 4-for-4 at the plate with one of the Berries' seven doubles during Tuesday's 17-6 five-inning rout of Clarion-Limestone in KSAC softball action.
GROVE CITY -Jake Liederbach won his singles match, but it was the only victory Oil City would record as the Oilers fell to homestanding Grove City, 4-1, in Region 1 tennis play on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson High School senior Hallie Findlan earned all-state recognition in the 2021 PIAA Swimming Championships by placing fourth in the girls 50-yard freestyle.
Madison McFarland, Jessica Wagner and Maggie Boehme each belted two-run homers Monday as Forest Area rolled to a 15-4 five-inning road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference softball matchup.
LATROBE - Thiel College's women's tennis team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) match on the road Sunday over the Saint Vincent Bearcats, 5-4.
Tomcats in fourth place
KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.
After dropping its first two games of the season, Franklin High School's baseball team was in search of its sixth straight victory on Monday afternoon against visiting Seneca in a Region 4 matchup.
Charlie Motter blasted a double and ripped a home run while driving in three runs to lead homestanding Oil City to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Wilmington in a non-region clash on Saturday.
Franklin held off a final at-bat comeback from visiting Grove City en route to a 4-3 victory in non-region baseball action on Saturday.
DUBOIS - Forest Area grabbed an early lead but let it slip away in the later innings en route to a 5-1 loss on the road to Brockway in non-conference baseball play at DuBois' Stern Field.
Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.
Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.
Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams nabbed all-district honors on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-stars for the 2020-21 season.
Rocky Grove fell to 2-3-1 on the season after an 18-3, five-inning loss at home to Cambridge Springs in Region 2 softball play on Thursday.
Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.
Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…
As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.
Franklin's Camdon Bashor and Zelika Hartle were honored on Wednesday as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars for the 2020-2021 season.
LINESVILLE - Oil City's Mike McFarland cranked two home runs and drove in six RBIs to help the Oilers to a 17-6 romp over homestanding Conneaut Area in a Region 2 baseball showcase Wednesday afternoon.
TIONESTA - Cranberry hit the scoreboard with a big number early on but was forced to hold on for a 9-7 victory over homestanding Forest Area in KSAC softball play on Wednesday.
Rocky Grove's tennis team came within one set of its first win of the season, but it slipped away as Kennedy Catholic edged the Orioles, 3-2, in Region 1 action at Rocky Grove High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Koen Bearer and Connor Highfield combined for six hits and three RBIs as the Oilers toppled homestanding Greenville, 6-4, in Region 2 baseball action on Tuesday.
Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.
Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.
FOXBURG - Redbank Valley's bats were firing on all cylinders as the Bulldogs charged to a 25-6, five-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC softball contest.
CLARION - Clarion's baseball team improved to 2-5 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Cranberry on Monday in KSAC action.
