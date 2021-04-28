Scoreboard for 4-28-21

KNOX - For the second time in as many days, Natalie Bowser launched a pair of home runs while lifting homestanding Keystone to an 8-6 victory over Redbank Valley in a KSAC showdown on Tuesday.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
Oil City's Jake Liederbach recorded the lone win for the Oilers as Hickory trotted to a 4-1 win in Region 1 boys tennis action at Oil City high school on Tuesday.
MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.
Jake Liederbach provided the lone victory for Oil City in a 4-1 loss to visiting Grove City in Region 1 tennis action on Friday.
Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano cranked two home runs while driving in five runs on Tuesday as the Orioles rolled over Youngsville, 15-0, in three innings during a Region 3 baseball matchup.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
Cranberry's Reyna Watson went 4-for-4 at the plate with one of the Berries' seven doubles during Tuesday's 17-6 five-inning rout of Clarion-Limestone in KSAC softball action.
After dropping its first two games of the season, Franklin High School's baseball team was in search of its sixth straight victory on Monday afternoon against visiting Seneca in a Region 4 matchup.
Charlie Motter blasted a double and ripped a home run while driving in three runs to lead homestanding Oil City to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Wilmington in a non-region clash on Saturday.
GROVE CITY -Jake Liederbach won his singles match, but it was the only victory Oil City would record as the Oilers fell to homestanding Grove City, 4-1, in Region 1 tennis play on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson High School senior Hallie Findlan earned all-state recognition in the 2021 PIAA Swimming Championships by placing fourth in the girls 50-yard freestyle.
Madison McFarland, Jessica Wagner and Maggie Boehme each belted two-run homers Monday as Forest Area rolled to a 15-4 five-inning road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference softball matchup.
LATROBE - Thiel College's women's tennis team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) match on the road Sunday over the Saint Vincent Bearcats, 5-4.
Tomcats in fourth place
KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.
Franklin held off a final at-bat comeback from visiting Grove City en route to a 4-3 victory in non-region baseball action on Saturday.
