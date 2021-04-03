Scoreboard for 4-3-21

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The University at Albany has decided not to play the two remaining games on its abbreviated spring football season.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
It's been 689 days since the Oil City Oilers baseball team had last taken the field to play a game.
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.
Franklin sophomore Trinity Edge made her varsity debut on Tuesday by tossing a three-hitter in the Knights' 7-2 win at home against Titusville in Region 4 softball action.
GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.
TITUSVILLE -Oil City's Kevin Morrison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 romp in the No. 2 singles match as the Oilers notched a 4-1 triumph over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 boys tennis action on Tuesday.
SHARON -Jake Liederbach picked up a victory, but it wasn't enough as Oil City's boys tennis team fell to homestanding Sharon, 4-1, in Region 1 play.
GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
SLIPPERY ROCK - Despite rallying in the seventh inning to force extra innings, Clarion High School's softball team wound up dropping a 9-8 non-conference road decision to Slippery Rock on Friday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
Will he stay or will he go?
Eight swimmers from the Oil City and Franklin YMCAs will wrap up their 2020-21 seasons this weekend in the YMCA Senior Regional Championships at York.
Oil City's boys tennis team got the spring sports season off to a good start as it capitalized on a sweep in singles play to edge visiting Rocky Grove, 3-2, in Region 1 action on Wednesday afternoon.
LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.
For sports fans, 2020 was a terrible year.
To The Editor:
PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…
GOLF MEETING
2021 PIAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State true freshman A.J. Ferrari was dubbed a national champion as five Cowboys secured top five finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center this weekend.
With Clarion's boys basketball team sitting one step away from the PIAA Class 1A championship game, the Bobcats' opponent gets significantly tougher for tonight's semifinal contest at Altoona High School that's slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
ALTOONA - All season long, Franklin's boys basketball team has lived by the three-point shot. It helped them to a 16-6 regular-season record and a second-place finish in the rugged Region 4. It certainly played a big role during a three-game run that ended in a District 10 championship. And …
ST. LOUIS - Five Oklahoma State wrestlers, including former Franklin High School standout Dakota Geer, secured medals Friday in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
When asked earlier this week about what he thought of Franklin's boys basketball team, Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning was short and to the point. "They're a really good basketball team and they can shoot the lights out. It's going to be a great game and one I'm really looking forward to."
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion is making a habit of coming up clutch with the game on the line.
Basketball games aren't played on paper, but if they were, then the Clarion's boys team would have to like where it stands heading into its PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal contest against Bishop Carroll tonight on the Bobcats' home court.
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer had his hopes of winning an NCAA title dashed in the round of 16 on Thursday night as the former Franklin High School standout dropped a 7-3 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
