Scoreboard for 4-8-21

Oil City's Dakota Cole scored on a wild pitch in extra innings as the Oilers topped visiting Meadville, 3-2, in eight innings during a Region 2 baseball contest on Wednesday.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
HERMITAGE - Oil City's boys tennis team improved to 2-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 play on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City High School graduate Allyson Stanley helped lead the Thiel College women's tennis team to a 9-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference win Tuesday over the Bethany Bison.
STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.
STRATTANVILLE - Bryson Huwar ripped three hits, including a double, while driving in a pair of runs as homestanding Clarion-Limestone upended Clarion 9-5 in a KSAC contest on Tuesday.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After not being able to play a single game in 2020, the Franklin High School girls softball team has been making the most of its opportunities to take the field so far in the 2021 campaign.
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.
- Bob & Linda Steiner Outdoor writers
-
Writing travel articles is particularly tough when travel is restricted. Fortunately, COVID-19 only restricted how we acted when we were indoors or around groups of folks or individuals not in our "bubble" to start with. Unfortunately, foreign countries, like our favorite, Canada, permitted …
CORRY - Sophomore Trinity Edge had a standout game both in the pitching circle and at the plate as Franklin hit the road to take down Corry, 7-1, in Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The University at Albany has decided not to play the two remaining games on its abbreviated spring football season.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
It's been 689 days since the Oil City Oilers baseball team had last taken the field to play a game.
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.
Franklin sophomore Trinity Edge made her varsity debut on Tuesday by tossing a three-hitter in the Knights' 7-2 win at home against Titusville in Region 4 softball action.
GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.
TITUSVILLE -Oil City's Kevin Morrison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 romp in the No. 2 singles match as the Oilers notched a 4-1 triumph over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 boys tennis action on Tuesday.
SHARON -Jake Liederbach picked up a victory, but it wasn't enough as Oil City's boys tennis team fell to homestanding Sharon, 4-1, in Region 1 play.
GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
SLIPPERY ROCK - Despite rallying in the seventh inning to force extra innings, Clarion High School's softball team wound up dropping a 9-8 non-conference road decision to Slippery Rock on Friday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
Will he stay or will he go?
Eight swimmers from the Oil City and Franklin YMCAs will wrap up their 2020-21 seasons this weekend in the YMCA Senior Regional Championships at York.
Oil City's boys tennis team got the spring sports season off to a good start as it capitalized on a sweep in singles play to edge visiting Rocky Grove, 3-2, in Region 1 action on Wednesday afternoon.
LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.
For sports fans, 2020 was a terrible year.
To The Editor:
PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…
Most Viewed Articles
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
-
Brush fire erupts near Two Mile
-
Oil City man accused of raping girl, 12
-
Man accused of making false allegations
-
Possible 'loophole'
-
No buildings damaged
-
Richland sawmill catches on fire
-
OC celebration taking shape
-
Man charged for leading deputy on chase in Clintonville area
-
SWEET DREAM
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Country Chalet 2 br, 2 ba, deck & patio, appli, fin. …
Keystone Blind Association is currently seeking individua…
Maintenance Worker III The County of Venango is currently…
The Clarion University Council of Trustees Nominating Com…
NTC of lgl nme chg of Sydney Hulver to Roman Hulver May 1…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Edge leads Franklin to victory on diamond
-
Knights torch Tigers
-
Scoreboard for 4-3-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Knights drop opener to Huskies; Cards deck Berries
-
Scoreboard for 4-1-21
-
Scoreboard for 4-7-21
-
Warriors take pair from North Clarion
-
Bobcats outslug Lions in KSAC softball showdown
-
Huwar's bat lifts C-L to victory over Clarion
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
-
Man accused of making false allegations
-
Man charged for leading deputy on chase in Clintonville area
-
Another charge filed against Franklin man in drug case
-
Man escapes injury in crash on icy road
-
Brush fire in Reno
-
Washington Township camper fire
-
Paint Township crash
-
2 injured in I-80 rollover crash
-
Mother charged after children found in street
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
-
New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support
-
Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence
-
Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank
-
Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
-
Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes
-
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
-
'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
-
One of country's largest sugar maples removed for safety
-
Police chief: Fired cop broke policy in pinning Floyd