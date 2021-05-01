Scoreboard for 5-1-21

UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
- Ed Brannon Sports edtior
-
While many of you were fast asleep last night, a young man was boarding a plane at 3 a.m. headed for Peoria, Illinois. It's a flight that Mike YaSenka has been dreaming of for more than a year.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
MEADVILLE - Meadville's Gavin Beck racked up four RBIs on Wednesday as the Bulldogs used a seven-run third inning to top visiting Oil City, 12-4, in a Region 2 baseball clash.
All three of Greenville's singles players nabbed straight-set wins as the Trojans cruised to a 5-0 sweep over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 boys tennis action on Wednesday.
FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…
TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Oil City's Jake Liederbach recorded the lone win for the Oilers as Hickory trotted to a 4-1 win in Region 1 boys tennis action at Oil City high school on Tuesday.
KNOX - For the second time in as many days, Natalie Bowser launched a pair of home runs while lifting homestanding Keystone to an 8-6 victory over Redbank Valley in a KSAC showdown on Tuesday.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.
Jake Liederbach provided the lone victory for Oil City in a 4-1 loss to visiting Grove City in Region 1 tennis action on Friday.
Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano cranked two home runs while driving in five runs on Tuesday as the Orioles rolled over Youngsville, 15-0, in three innings during a Region 3 baseball matchup.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
Cranberry's Reyna Watson went 4-for-4 at the plate with one of the Berries' seven doubles during Tuesday's 17-6 five-inning rout of Clarion-Limestone in KSAC softball action.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
2 men die in crash on Route 322
-
Grove student killed in crash
-
Worst nightmare
-
Boyer stepping down as judge
-
Vigil for Rocky Grove student
-
Quaker State CEO dropped 'H. Baum' 26 years ago
-
'A moment you'll never forget'
-
Work underway to get OC pool back up and running
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Multimedia
Recent Ads
Anticipated School Psychologist - The Valley Grove School…
Guns Wanted Modern / Military / Antique. Consider all. Si…
Found White Husky on April 22nd in the Venus/Hemlock area…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Bicycle Repair & Sales 814-591-1010 - Cecil’s - 35 yr…
Hobby & Leisure items for sale including Model Airpla…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers take down Bulldogs
-
McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union
-
Knights slip past Lakers
-
Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0
-
Scoreboard for 4-28-21
-
Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers
-
Scoreboard for 4-24-21
-
Bulldogs bite Oilers, 12-4; Bobcats blank Falcons, 2-0
-
Scoreboard for 4-29-21
-
Knights knock off Rockets in R-4 clash
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man facing charges for assaults on 2 women
-
Four-vehicle crash in Rimersburg
-
Crash in Rouseville closes Route 8
-
2 crashes in Franklin
-
Oil City crash
-
Fire destroys barn in Cherrytree Township
-
Man facing drug, fleeing charges after I-80 chase
-
Man accused of entering home, fleeing from police
-
Low hanging wire
-
Downed wires close Route 62
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
Juvenile lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again
-
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes
-
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
-
Cop accused of hurting woman's arm: 'Ready for the pop?'
-
Growers fret as Mexico moves to legalize marijuana
-
Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found
-
Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison