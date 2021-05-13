scoreboard for 5-13-21

Aaron Burkhardt had two hits and drove in three runs on Wednesday as Rocky Grove used a six-run fourth frame to pull away for a 15-5, five-inning win over visiting Union City in Region 3 baseball play.
CLARION - Payton Simko blanked visiting Cranberry through the first six innings before the Berries got to her in the seventh, but the Bobcats held on for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Ahtletic Conference softball matchup.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
As the sun shined down on the baseball field at Oil City High School on Wednesday afternoon, a pair of region foes, Oil City and Sharon, got set to battle it out on Senior Night.
A number of former local baseball standouts are wrapping up their seasons after missing nearly all of the 2020 campaigns due to the pandemic.
CLARION - Keystone exploded for three singles and three doubles during a six-run fourth inning on Tuesday and the Panthers went on to beat homestanding Clarion, 9-5, in a KSAC softball matchup.
Oil City's A.J. Angros went 3-for-3 a pair of doubles and two RBIs on Tuesday as the Oilers topped Conneaut Area, 9-6, in Region 2 baseball action.
Franklin's Drew Wilkinson and Ashley Alcorn were each triple-winners as the Knights cruised to a clean sweep in their track and field tri-meet against Lakeview and Farrell on Tuesday at Franklin High School.
Franklin's Trinity Edge slugged a two-run homer and pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts on Monday as the Knights downed visiting Slippery Rock, 6-1, in a Region 4 softball matchup.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
There was a little cause for concern for Franklin's baseball team early in Monday's Region 4 home game against Northwestern. Not only were coach Brian Schmidt's Knights without two key players in Kyle Alexander and Luke Guth, but the visiting Wildcats grabbed a quick 2-0 lead just five batte…
FOXBURG - Corbin Coulson smashed a home run and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 7-1 victory on the road over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC baseball play on Monday.
Draw a straight line on a highway map from Bald Eagle State Park to Black Moshannon State Park and you'll find it's about 25 miles. By road, it's not much farther. Yet these two central Pennsylvania state parks are really worlds apart.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Franklin native Mike YaSenka struck out five, but took the loss in his debut with Peoria on Friday night as the Chiefs fell on the road to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 9-3, at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
PITTSBURGH - Three local high school distance runners, Franklin's Magnum Vincent and Cael Ziegler, as well as Cranberry's Matt Woolcock, competed in the 3,200-meter run on Friday in the Baldwin Invitational.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman was a four-event winner in the boys meet while Kalynne Ziegler, Jordan Montgomery and Laiyla Russell were triple winners in the girls meet as the host Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday with Union.
Cranberry's baseball team came out on the short end of a doubleheader sweep against visiting Redbank Valley on Thursday in KSAC action, dropping the opener, 8-5, before falling in the nightcap, 5-4.
Jenna Reynolds went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs while Alaina Hogue homered and got the win in the circle on Thursday as Cranberry rallied for a 4-2 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup
CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Josh Dye, the son of a former Rocky Grove resident, was credited with a hold in his debut with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night, striking out three in his two innings of relief.
GROVE CITY - Jimmy McNicholas, Ryan Waugaman and Nathan Collins recorded straight-set singles victories as Grove City went on to blank visiting Rocky Grove, 5-0, in a Region 1 tennis match on Wednesday.
KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.
GIRARD - Luke Guth singled and drove in a pair of runs while also notching the win on the mound as visiting Franklin used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Girard on Wednesday in Region 4 baseball action.
CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.
Four area athletes from the Oil City Izaak Walton Junior Rifle Team have qualified to compete in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship match, which will be held May 12-16 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. The four who will be competing are Lily Cicatella, Hayden Bell, Zac…
RUSSELL - Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby ripped a double and three singles and Devin Rhoads tripled twice as the Orioles' softball team won a Region 2 slugfest on Tuesday with homestanding Eisenhower, 16-11.
NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.
KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.
Oil City more than held its own as the host of the 32nd Annual Oil Country Track and Field Invitational as the Oilers claimed the boys and girls combined victory on Saturday, putting up 161.6 total points in the two-day meet to outpace the 22-team field.
LINESVILLE - One bad inning proved to be too much for Franklin to overcome as the Knights dropped a 9-5 decision to homestanding Conneaut Area in non-region softball action on Saturday.
UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
