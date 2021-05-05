RUSSELL - Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby ripped a double and three singles and Devin Rhoads tripled twice as the Orioles' softball team won a Region 2 slugfest on Tuesday with homestanding Eisenhower, 16-11.
NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.
KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.
Oil City more than held its own as the host of the 32nd Annual Oil Country Track and Field Invitational as the Oilers claimed the boys and girls combined victory on Saturday, putting up 161.6 total points in the two-day meet to outpace the 22-team field.
LINESVILLE - One bad inning proved to be too much for Franklin to overcome as the Knights dropped a 9-5 decision to homestanding Conneaut Area in non-region softball action on Saturday.
UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
While many of you were fast asleep last night, a young man was boarding a plane at 3 a.m. headed for Peoria, Illinois. It's a flight that Mike YaSenka has been dreaming of for more than a year.
MEADVILLE - Meadville's Gavin Beck racked up four RBIs on Wednesday as the Bulldogs used a seven-run third inning to top visiting Oil City, 12-4, in a Region 2 baseball clash.
All three of Greenville's singles players nabbed straight-set wins as the Trojans cruised to a 5-0 sweep over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 boys tennis action on Wednesday.
FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…
TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.
Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Oil City's Jake Liederbach recorded the lone win for the Oilers as Hickory trotted to a 4-1 win in Region 1 boys tennis action at Oil City high school on Tuesday.
KNOX - For the second time in as many days, Natalie Bowser launched a pair of home runs while lifting homestanding Keystone to an 8-6 victory over Redbank Valley in a KSAC showdown on Tuesday.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.
BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.
Jake Liederbach provided the lone victory for Oil City in a 4-1 loss to visiting Grove City in Region 1 tennis action on Friday.
Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
