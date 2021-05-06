scoreboard for 5-6-21

CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.
GIRARD - Luke Guth singled and drove in a pair of runs while also notching the win on the mound as visiting Franklin used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Girard on Wednesday in Region 4 baseball action.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Josh Dye, the son of a former Rocky Grove resident, was credited with a hold in his debut with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night, striking out three in his two innings of relief.
Four area athletes from the Oil City Izaak Walton Junior Rifle Team have qualified to compete in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship match, which will be held May 12-16 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. The four who will be competing are Lily Cicatella, Hayden Bell, Zac…
CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.
GROVE CITY - Jimmy McNicholas, Ryan Waugaman and Nathan Collins recorded straight-set singles victories as Grove City went on to blank visiting Rocky Grove, 5-0, in a Region 1 tennis match on Wednesday.
KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.
RUSSELL - Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby ripped a double and three singles and Devin Rhoads tripled twice as the Orioles' softball team won a Region 2 slugfest on Tuesday with homestanding Eisenhower, 16-11.
NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.
KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.
Oil City more than held its own as the host of the 32nd Annual Oil Country Track and Field Invitational as the Oilers claimed the boys and girls combined victory on Saturday, putting up 161.6 total points in the two-day meet to outpace the 22-team field.
LINESVILLE - One bad inning proved to be too much for Franklin to overcome as the Knights dropped a 9-5 decision to homestanding Conneaut Area in non-region softball action on Saturday.
UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
- Ed Brannon Sports edtior
-
While many of you were fast asleep last night, a young man was boarding a plane at 3 a.m. headed for Peoria, Illinois. It's a flight that Mike YaSenka has been dreaming of for more than a year.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
MEADVILLE - Meadville's Gavin Beck racked up four RBIs on Wednesday as the Bulldogs used a seven-run third inning to top visiting Oil City, 12-4, in a Region 2 baseball clash.
All three of Greenville's singles players nabbed straight-set wins as the Trojans cruised to a 5-0 sweep over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 boys tennis action on Wednesday.
FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…
TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Oil City's Jake Liederbach recorded the lone win for the Oilers as Hickory trotted to a 4-1 win in Region 1 boys tennis action at Oil City high school on Tuesday.
KNOX - For the second time in as many days, Natalie Bowser launched a pair of home runs while lifting homestanding Keystone to an 8-6 victory over Redbank Valley in a KSAC showdown on Tuesday.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.
BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Vigil for Rocky Grove student
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
Police search for endangered man
-
Oil City prom court announced
-
Paying respects
-
Franklin prom court announced
-
'A moment you'll never forget'
-
OC man facing charges for assaults on 2 women
-
Several honored after 1-year wait at Venango Human Services event
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Multimedia
Recent Ads
Bartenders needed. Will train. Serviceman’s Club, Knox. 8…
CATA is now hiring Fixed Route and Shared Ride Drivers fo…
Looking for experienced direct care worker, 40 hrs/week. …
RNs - ICU, Med/Surg, ED, and Surgicare Clarion Hospital o…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sandycreek Township Spring Clean Up Day will be Saturday,…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Cardinals' YaSenka movin' on up
-
Cold day on the track
-
Oilers defend Oil Country
-
Scoreboard for 5-1-21
-
Jacoby, Rhoads and Winslow lead Orioles to win
-
Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois
-
Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road
-
scoreboard for 5-5-21
-
scoreboard for 5-4-21
-
Early hole too much for Knights to overcome
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man facing charges for assaults on 2 women
-
2 crashes in Franklin
-
OC man accused of assault for ramming vehicle
-
Man accused of entering home, fleeing from police
-
Man charged with stalking after following woman
-
Oil City man accused of repeatedly harassing woman
-
Oil City trees down
-
Unoccupied trailer destroyed by fire
-
Man charged in 2015 crime after DNA match found
-
Man accused of entering residence without permission
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
-
How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours
-
Growers fret as Mexico moves to legalize marijuana
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
Cop accused of hurting woman's arm: 'Ready for the pop?'
-
Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying