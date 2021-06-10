Scoreboard for 6-10-21

With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters are eagerly awaiting.
ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but…
SLIPPERY ROCK - It's a fact that all roads come to an end. Even mythical ones, like the yellow brick road that eventually stopped in the Land of Oz.
ERIE - After an impressive run in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs, Clarion-Limestone's season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday as a late Lions' rally came up short in a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend.
What a wild and crazy ride it's been for Franklin's girls softball team this season, one that saw the Knights struggle to put nine healthy players on the field for a few games, but also one that saw them capture the first District 10 championship in school history.
DUBOIS - In the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday during the District 9 Class 1A true second-place softball game between Clarion-Limestone and Clarion, Lions' center fielder Abby Knapp collided with right fielder Brinna Bailey on a fly ball into the gap, leaving the pair lying and shak…
SLIPPERY ROCK - Through the first six innings of Wednesday's District 10 Class 1A baseball championship game between Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic, the Orioles were being outhit, 18-3, and yet, somehow, found themselves trailing by only four runs at 12-8.
DUBOIS - Entering the game as the No. 7 seed going up against top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic, the Clarion-Limestone Lions had their work cut out for them on Monday at Heindl Field in the District 9 Class 1A championship game.
DUBOIS - Heading into Monday morning's District 9 Class 1A softball consolation game with Elk County Catholic at Heindl Field, the Clarion Bobcats didn't know whether they were playing to keep their season alive or playing for nothing more than pride.
DUBOIS - It was wild and unpredictable. It was nerve-wracking and tense. But, ultimately it was heartbreaking for Keystone's girls softball team.
SHIPPENSBURG - Franklin junior Ashley Alcorn finished 13th in the discus and 14th in the shot put on Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
SLIPPERY ROCK - For the first three innings of Monday afternoon's game, Rocky Grove's baseball team looked to be in for a short stay in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
ERIE - How sweet it is!
Franklin High School graduate Mike YaSenka, along with Josh Dye, whose father Kurt is a Rocky Grove grad, are pitching well for their respective minor-league teams this spring.
SHIPPENSBURG - Lakeview's Isaac Lightcap won a gold medal on Friday and led a number of area athletes to place in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships on a rainy day at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
HARRISBURG - During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend when many families and friends will already be gathered, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to offer the first of two Fish-for-Free Days.
BROOKVILLE - Carter Hickman cracked a two-run double during the second inning and Dante Arminini slammed a two-run homer in the third as DuBois Central Catholic doubled up Clarion-Limestone, 6-3, in a District 9 Class 1A baseball semifinal showdown at McKinley Field.
BROCKWAY - Shyanne Lundy slammed a three-run homer during a nine-run sixth inning on Thursday afternoon as top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic rallied for a 12-6 victory over Clarion in a District 9 Class 1A semifinal softball matchup.
SLIPPERY ROCK - A combined 33-5.
After playing a nearly flawless game in the field and on the mound against Sharon on Monday, it was a much different story for the Franklin Knights baseball team during their District 10 Class 3A semifinal playoff game with Hickory on Thursday evening at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critc…
DuBOIS - After being named the Most Valuable Player of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference earlier this week, Keystone sophomore Natalie Bowser showed off her star power once again on Wednesday against Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals at Heindl Field.
A total of 54 area athletes from 14 schools will compete in 45 events on Friday and Saturday in the 2021 PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium. Action will begin both days at 9 a.m.
Trey Weaver, a first baseman at the University of Mount Union, was one of eight players on the Purple Raiders' baseball team to receive postseason honors as he was named honorable mention on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference squad on Wednesday.
MEADVILLE - Franklin girls softball coach Ed Winger had plenty to worry about heading into Tuesday afternoon's District 10 Class 4A playoff game against Warren. Not only were his sixth-seeded Knights facing a Dragons' team with a 14-3 record and a pitcher headed to Penn State DuBois, but eve…
Clarion-Limestone's Bryson Huwar was named Most Valuable Player for baseball while Keystone's Natalie Bowser was selected as the MVP for softball as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference spring teams on Tuesday.
SHINGLEHOUSE - Clarion's Payton Simko fired a four-inning no-hitter, Kylee Beers belted two home runs and Jordan Best also went deep as the fifth-seeded Bobcats hammered homestanding Oswayo Valley, 18-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal round girls softball matchup on Monday.
Youngstown State University junior right-handed pitcher Travis Perry was named the Nike Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Penguins' 10-2, victory over Milwaukee in their regular-season finale on Sunday.
SLIPPERY ROCK - Considering the amount of youth on the squad, it should be no surprise that the Franklin baseball team had it's share of ups-and-downs during the the 2021 season.
MEADVILLE - Cochranton's girls softball team took advantage of some early walks, a couple of timely hits and four strong innings from starting pitcher Taytum Jackson on Monday en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over Rocky Grove in a District 10 Class 1A playoff matchup at Allegheny College's…
