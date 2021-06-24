Scoreboard for 6-24-21

Scoreboard for 6-24-21
Adventures in camp cooking
Adventures in camp cooking

It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams an…

WE WANT YOUR TEAM PHOTOS

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.

High School Senior All-Star Rosters

The High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will feature the Eagles, coached by Penn State DuBois manager Tom Calliari, against the Bucks, who will be coached by Penn State DuBois assistant coach Mike Nesbitt.

Son to honor late father
Son to honor late father

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

Keith Miller loved youth sports. He loved them so much that he spent more than 40 years of his life involved with them, either as a coach or a PIAA referee.

Ex-Berry's son selected for various showcase events
Ex-Berry's son selected for various showcase events

Dean Hannah, the son of former Pennsylvania residents Keith and Rachel Hannah and grandson of local residents Don and Connie Hannah, has been selected by various major national baseball organizations to participate in their invitation-only events this summer.

Dodgers complete sweep
Dodgers complete sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win on Thursday.

Hunting licenses to go on sale Monday

With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters are eagerly awaiting.

Former Sailor McIntire earns prestigious softball honors
Former Sailor McIntire earns prestigious softball honors

ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but…

Knights' season ends
Knights' season ends

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

SLIPPERY ROCK - It's a fact that all roads come to an end. Even mythical ones, like the yellow brick road that eventually stopped in the Land of Oz.

Lions, Warriors bow out of PIAA playoffs

ERIE - After an impressive run in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs, Clarion-Limestone's season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday as a late Lions' rally came up short in a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend.

Historic run to continue
Historic run to continue

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

What a wild and crazy ride it's been for Franklin's girls softball team this season, one that saw the Knights struggle to put nine healthy players on the field for a few games, but also one that saw them capture the first District 10 championship in school history.

Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney
Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - In the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday during the District 9 Class 1A true second-place softball game between Clarion-Limestone and Clarion, Lions' center fielder Abby Knapp collided with right fielder Brinna Bailey on a fly ball into the gap, leaving the pair lying and shak…

Orioles fall short in title tilt
Orioles fall short in title tilt

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

SLIPPERY ROCK - Through the first six innings of Wednesday's District 10 Class 1A baseball championship game between Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic, the Orioles were being outhit, 18-3, and yet, somehow, found themselves trailing by only four runs at 12-8.

Lions fall to DCC in D-9 title game
Lions fall to DCC in D-9 title game

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - Entering the game as the No. 7 seed going up against top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic, the Clarion-Limestone Lions had their work cut out for them on Monday at Heindl Field in the District 9 Class 1A championship game.

Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp
Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - Heading into Monday morning's District 9 Class 1A softball consolation game with Elk County Catholic at Heindl Field, the Clarion Bobcats didn't know whether they were playing to keep their season alive or playing for nothing more than pride.