Scoreboard for 6-26-21

CLARION - Clarion University announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Welch has been named as the athletic department's full-time strength and conditioning coach. Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.
CLARION - Janney capped off a perfect season on Thursday with a 16-15 victory over Ace Concrete & Excavating to claim the Clarion Little Leaue Softball championship.
CLARION - Clarion University head football coach Chris Weibel announced Wednesday that Mike Tesch will take over as an offensive assistant coach for the Golden Eagles football team in 2021.
It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams an…
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will feature the Eagles, coached by Penn State DuBois manager Tom Calliari, against the Bucks, who will be coached by Penn State DuBois assistant coach Mike Nesbitt.
- Joe Henderson Staff writer
Keith Miller loved youth sports. He loved them so much that he spent more than 40 years of his life involved with them, either as a coach or a PIAA referee.
Dean Hannah, the son of former Pennsylvania residents Keith and Rachel Hannah and grandson of local residents Don and Connie Hannah, has been selected by various major national baseball organizations to participate in their invitation-only events this summer.
Mathew T. Rudolph of Oil City will compete at the Youth Equestrian Development Association nationals competition to be held June 24-27 in Cleveland, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Tenn. - King University's Jayne Wolbert was awarded Scholar All-America honors on Monday by the Collegiate Triathlon Association and USA Triathlon for her efforts in the classroom while also being a scholar-athlete.
TYRONE - A half dozen Central Clarion football players sent Hall of Fame coach Larry Wiser out in style this past Sunday as the North squad rallied for a wild 26-22 victory in the 36th Annual Lezzer Lumber game at Tyrone Stadium.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win on Thursday.
LUCKY HILLS LADIES LEAGUE
TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
OIL CITY JUNIOR BASEBALL
With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters are eagerly awaiting.
ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but…
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
SLIPPERY ROCK - It's a fact that all roads come to an end. Even mythical ones, like the yellow brick road that eventually stopped in the Land of Oz.
ERIE - After an impressive run in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs, Clarion-Limestone's season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday as a late Lions' rally came up short in a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
What a wild and crazy ride it's been for Franklin's girls softball team this season, one that saw the Knights struggle to put nine healthy players on the field for a few games, but also one that saw them capture the first District 10 championship in school history.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
DUBOIS - In the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday during the District 9 Class 1A true second-place softball game between Clarion-Limestone and Clarion, Lions' center fielder Abby Knapp collided with right fielder Brinna Bailey on a fly ball into the gap, leaving the pair lying and shak…
