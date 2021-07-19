Scoreboard for 7-19-21

- Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.
COCHRANTON - Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) went 1-1 on Sunday at the Section 1 Little League 8-10 girls softball tournament.
Well, we're halfway into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, which means that I'm halfway into my first season at the helm of the The Derrick and The News-Herald's fabled Pennant Picks contest.
Franklin High School graduate Michael YaSenka of the Peoria Chiefs was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his strong pitching performance last Thursday against Cedar Rapids.
- Joe Henderson Staff writer
-
With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.
- Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …
- Joe Henderson Staff writer
-
After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
TITUSVILLE - Mission accomplished!
COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
It all comes down to this ... a one-game showdown to determine the champions of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament.
TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Bryce Marchinke fired a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and also tripled and scored the game's only run on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Titusville in the winner's bracket final of the District 25 8-10 year-old Little League all-star tournament.
A half dozen players from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference were named Tuesday to the 2021 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state softball team.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
It's often said that defense wins championships, and while Oil City didn't win a title on Tuesday night at Rennie Schneider Field when it hosted New Bethlehem in the consolation-bracket finals of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, it did flash enough leather to pull out…
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Karmyn Reese fired a two-hit shutout and Payton Phillips scored the game's only run as the Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) 8-10 all-star team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs/General McLane/Saegertown (CMS) in the winner's bracket final of the Dis…
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
Just 24 hours after assaulting the scoreboard for 13 runs, Oil City bested that number in Friday's District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, needing just four innings to blow past Clarion by a 19-1 margin to advance.
CLARION - Clarion University head football coach Chris Weibel announced the addition of another member to the Golden Eagle coaching staff for 2021, with Austin Guptel coming aboard as a defensive assistant coach.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
After being sent to the loser's bracket of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament earlier in the week, Oil City's squad was eager to get back on the field - and it showed early on Thursday as it hosted Knox in a win-or-go-home contest.
COCHRANTON - Karmyn Reese twirled a two-hitter to lift Mid-East/Cochranton/Commodore Perry to a 13-3, four-inning victory over Titusville in the District 1 ages 8-10 girls softball all-stars tournament.
BROCKWAY - Central Clarion High School's Cal German tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Karns City's Nathan Waltman in the waning seconds of the third quarter to complete the South's 14-12 come-from-behind victory over the North on Friday night in the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game …
NEW BETHLEHEM - Holding a slim 9-7 lead entering the top of the fifth frame, Sean Yeaney cranked a grand slam home run to help New Bethlehem pull away for a 16-9 victory over visiting Oil City on Monday night in the opening game of the District 25 Major Little League All-Stars tournament.
Oil City and Franklin littered the selections on Sunday as the District 10 Region All-Stars for track and field were released.
Franklin High School's softball and baseball teams had stellar seasons during the 2021 campaign, and they were rewarded for their efforts on Sunday as the District 10 region all-stars were released.
CLARION - Clarion University announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Welch has been named as the athletic department's full-time strength and conditioning coach. Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.
CLARION - Janney capped off a perfect season on Thursday with a 16-15 victory over Ace Concrete & Excavating to claim the Clarion Little Leaue Softball championship.
CLARION - Clarion University head football coach Chris Weibel announced Wednesday that Mike Tesch will take over as an offensive assistant coach for the Golden Eagles football team in 2021.
