Scoreboard for 7-26-21

Scoreboard for 7-26-21
Patterson receives honor
Patterson receives honor

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor

For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.

Dye records first win on ARCA circuit
Dye records first win on ARCA circuit

Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…

Clarion U. spikers earn academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…

OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker
OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker

HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…

Oil City stars stay alive
Oil City stars stay alive

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.

Camp attracts 120 kids
Camp attracts 120 kids

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.

Fate of Clarion athletics remains unclear

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …

8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.

CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown

COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …

OC stars blank Titusville
OC stars blank Titusville

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

It all comes down to this ... a one-game showdown to determine the champions of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament.

Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Bryce Marchinke fired a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and also tripled and scored the game's only run on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Titusville in the winner's bracket final of the District 25 8-10 year-old Little League all-star tournament.

+3
Oil City all-stars advance
Oil City all-stars advance

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

It's often said that defense wins championships, and while Oil City didn't win a title on Tuesday night at Rennie Schneider Field when it hosted New Bethlehem in the consolation-bracket finals of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, it did flash enough leather to pull out…

Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory
Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Karmyn Reese fired a two-hit shutout and Payton Phillips scored the game's only run as the Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) 8-10 all-star team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs/General McLane/Saegertown (CMS) in the winner's bracket final of the Dis…

+3
Oil City stars rout Clarion
Oil City stars rout Clarion

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Just 24 hours after assaulting the scoreboard for 13 runs, Oil City bested that number in Friday's District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, needing just four innings to blow past Clarion by a 19-1 margin to advance.