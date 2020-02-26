Scoreboard for 2-26-20

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.