scoreboard for 12-16-19

Most Popular
Articles
- Vandals take aim at Oil City tree, but it's shining again
- State police, Sheriff's Department pursue man into Crawford County
- Inmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates say
- Auto repair shop fire
- Police: Bomb caused explosion
- Police: Explosion in Sugarcreek was bomb
- There's quite a story behind long journey of super load
- Rouseville man dies in Butler County crash
- Update: Power outage affecting Sugarcreek, Franklin
- Woman facing felony shoplifting charge
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18