Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…
Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Jim Bell of Oil City won four gold medals and a silver medal on Saturday in the Keystone State Games, which were held at Hazleton Area High School.
Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Submissions for Pennsylvania's annual elk license drawing are due Saturday.
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…
HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.
Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Keystone High School's Natalie Bowser couldn't have imagined what a stellar season she was in for with the Panthers' girls softball team.
Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…
HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…
Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor
-
Through three innings on Monday, it looked like Oil City's all-star team would avenge its 15-1 loss to Saegertown from the day before in the 8-10 year-old Little League Baseball Section 1 tournament.
Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
COCHRANTON - Led by the strong pitching of Lanie Weisner and some timely hitting, St. Marys' Minor Little League all-star team (8-10 year-olds) captured the Section 1 title on Monday by defeating Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (C/M/P), 8-4 at McClain Field.
Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.
COCHRANTON - Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) went 1-1 on Sunday at the Section 1 Little League 8-10 girls softball tournament.
Well, we're halfway into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, which means that I'm halfway into my first season at the helm of the The Derrick and The News-Herald's fabled Pennant Picks contest.
Franklin High School graduate Michael YaSenka of the Peoria Chiefs was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his strong pitching performance last Thursday against Cedar Rapids.
Joe Henderson Staff writer
-
With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.
Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …
