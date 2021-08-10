Scoreboard for 8-10-20

Aug. 10, 2020
Bikers race to Two Mile
  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.

Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…

District 9 Football League's annual media day returns

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.

Firestorm fall just short
  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor

Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…

Circling Kinzua by canoe
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…

PFBC board proposes single opening day of trout season

HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.

Patterson receives honor
  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor

For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.

Dye records first win on ARCA circuit
Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…

Clarion U. spikers earn academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…

OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker
HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…

Oil City stars stay alive
  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.

Camp attracts 120 kids
  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …