Scoreboard

Knights' season ends
Knights' season ends

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

SLIPPERY ROCK - It's a fact that all roads come to an end. Even mythical ones, like the yellow brick road that eventually stopped in the Land of Oz.

Lions, Warriors bow out of PIAA playoffs

ERIE - After an impressive run in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs, Clarion-Limestone's season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday as a late Lions' rally came up short in a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend.

Historic run to continue
Historic run to continue

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

What a wild and crazy ride it's been for Franklin's girls softball team this season, one that saw the Knights struggle to put nine healthy players on the field for a few games, but also one that saw them capture the first District 10 championship in school history.

Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney
Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - In the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday during the District 9 Class 1A true second-place softball game between Clarion-Limestone and Clarion, Lions' center fielder Abby Knapp collided with right fielder Brinna Bailey on a fly ball into the gap, leaving the pair lying and shak…

Orioles fall short in title tilt
Orioles fall short in title tilt

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

SLIPPERY ROCK - Through the first six innings of Wednesday's District 10 Class 1A baseball championship game between Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic, the Orioles were being outhit, 18-3, and yet, somehow, found themselves trailing by only four runs at 12-8.

Lions fall to DCC in D-9 title game
Lions fall to DCC in D-9 title game

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - Entering the game as the No. 7 seed going up against top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic, the Clarion-Limestone Lions had their work cut out for them on Monday at Heindl Field in the District 9 Class 1A championship game.

Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp
Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

DUBOIS - Heading into Monday morning's District 9 Class 1A softball consolation game with Elk County Catholic at Heindl Field, the Clarion Bobcats didn't know whether they were playing to keep their season alive or playing for nothing more than pride.

Alcorn competes at state track meet

SHIPPENSBURG - Franklin junior Ashley Alcorn finished 13th in the discus and 14th in the shot put on Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

Locals shine at states
Locals shine at states

SHIPPENSBURG - Lakeview's Isaac Lightcap won a gold medal on Friday and led a number of area athletes to place in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships on a rainy day at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

Sunday is Fish-for-Free day in state

HARRISBURG - During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend when many families and friends will already be gathered, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to offer the first of two Fish-for-Free Days.

Lions ousted after 6-3 loss to Cardinals
Lions ousted after 6-3 loss to Cardinals

BROOKVILLE - Carter Hickman cracked a two-run double during the second inning and Dante Arminini slammed a two-run homer in the third as DuBois Central Catholic doubled up Clarion-Limestone, 6-3, in a District 9 Class 1A baseball semifinal showdown at McKinley Field.

Franklin ousted in semis
Franklin ousted in semis

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

After playing a nearly flawless game in the field and on the mound against Sharon on Monday, it was a much different story for the Franklin Knights baseball team during their District 10 Class 3A semifinal playoff game with Hickory on Thursday evening at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critc…

Former Knight Weaver receives OAC accolades
Former Knight Weaver receives OAC accolades

Trey Weaver, a first baseman at the University of Mount Union, was one of eight players on the Purple Raiders' baseball team to receive postseason honors as he was named honorable mention on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference squad on Wednesday.

Knights slay Dragons, 5-4
Knights slay Dragons, 5-4

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

MEADVILLE - Franklin girls softball coach Ed Winger had plenty to worry about heading into Tuesday afternoon's District 10 Class 4A playoff game against Warren. Not only were his sixth-seeded Knights facing a Dragons' team with a 14-3 record and a pitcher headed to Penn State DuBois, but eve…

KSAC names all-conference spring teams
KSAC names all-conference spring teams

Clarion-Limestone's Bryson Huwar was named Most Valuable Player for baseball while Keystone's Natalie Bowser was selected as the MVP for softball as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference spring teams on Tuesday.

Bobcats blast Green Wave in 18-0 rout

SHINGLEHOUSE - Clarion's Payton Simko fired a four-inning no-hitter, Kylee Beers belted two home runs and Jordan Best also went deep as the fifth-seeded Bobcats hammered homestanding Oswayo Valley, 18-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal round girls softball matchup on Monday.

YSU's Perry named pitcher of the week

Youngstown State University junior right-handed pitcher Travis Perry was named the Nike Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Penguins' 10-2, victory over Milwaukee in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Knights tame Tigers
Knights tame Tigers

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

SLIPPERY ROCK - Considering the amount of youth on the squad, it should be no surprise that the Franklin baseball team had it's share of ups-and-downs during the the 2021 season.

O's season ends with loss to Cardinals
O's season ends with loss to Cardinals

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

MEADVILLE - Cochranton's girls softball team took advantage of some early walks, a couple of timely hits and four strong innings from starting pitcher Taytum Jackson on Monday en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over Rocky Grove in a District 10 Class 1A playoff matchup at Allegheny College's…

Three earn titles in field
Three earn titles in field

SLIPPERY ROCK - Franklin's Ashley Alcorn earned a pair of titles on Saturday while Oil City's Sean Stack and Emma Horn each grabbed one apiece as the District 10 Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships were held at Slippery Rock University.