CLARION - Franklin dug itself a deep early hole but bludgeoned the scoreboard in the late inning to earn a 17-12, come-from-behind victory on the road over Clarion in non-region baseball play on Saturday.
Franklin's softball team dropped its second game in a row with a 9-7 loss to visiting Jamestown on Saturday in Region 4 action.
ERIE - Oil City's girls track and field team won 14 of the 18 contested events on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Centers en route to cruising to a tri-meet victory with 110 points while Villa Maria could only counter with 47 and Mercyhurst Prep 20. The Oilers' boys team split their po…
Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.
Oil City's boys tennis squad watched its record dip to 3-4 on the season after a tough loss to Meadville, 3-2, in Region 2 action at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.
- By JOE HENDERSON Contributing writer
-
Having just posted its first win of the season the day before, Rocky Grove's girls softball team was seeking its second straight victory against visiting Oil City on Friday afternoon in a non-region matchup at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
ERIE - Oil City's boys tennis team couldn't follow up Wednesday's win with another victory as it fell to McDowell, 5-0, in non-region action at Erie on Thursday.
Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.
Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
Oil City's Dakota Cole scored on a wild pitch in extra innings as the Oilers topped visiting Meadville, 3-2, in eight innings during a Region 2 baseball contest on Wednesday.
HERMITAGE - Oil City's boys tennis team improved to 2-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 play on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City High School graduate Allyson Stanley helped lead the Thiel College women's tennis team to a 9-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference win Tuesday over the Bethany Bison.
STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.
STRATTANVILLE - Bryson Huwar ripped three hits, including a double, while driving in a pair of runs as homestanding Clarion-Limestone upended Clarion 9-5 in a KSAC contest on Tuesday.
- Joe Henderson Contributing writer
-
After not being able to play a single game in 2020, the Franklin High School girls softball team has been making the most of its opportunities to take the field so far in the 2021 campaign.
- Bob & Linda Steiner Outdoor writers
-
Writing travel articles is particularly tough when travel is restricted. Fortunately, COVID-19 only restricted how we acted when we were indoors or around groups of folks or individuals not in our "bubble" to start with. Unfortunately, foreign countries, like our favorite, Canada, permitted …
CORRY - Sophomore Trinity Edge had a standout game both in the pitching circle and at the plate as Franklin hit the road to take down Corry, 7-1, in Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The University at Albany has decided not to play the two remaining games on its abbreviated spring football season.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
-
It's been 689 days since the Oil City Oilers baseball team had last taken the field to play a game.
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.
Franklin sophomore Trinity Edge made her varsity debut on Tuesday by tossing a three-hitter in the Knights' 7-2 win at home against Titusville in Region 4 softball action.
GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.
TITUSVILLE -Oil City's Kevin Morrison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 romp in the No. 2 singles match as the Oilers notched a 4-1 triumph over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 boys tennis action on Tuesday.
SHARON -Jake Liederbach picked up a victory, but it wasn't enough as Oil City's boys tennis team fell to homestanding Sharon, 4-1, in Region 1 play.
GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Brush fire erupts near Two Mile
-
Oil City man's corner concerts are music to people's ears
-
Oil City man accused of raping girl, 12
-
Hicks, Alcorn both retire
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Fire continues to burn in Allegheny National Forest
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
-
County names new warden
Recent Ads
For Sale 2012 Toy Hauler Camper and varied assortment of …
Looking to buy t-shirts from 2005 and older. NASCAR shirt…
CONGRATULATIONS EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS! Zackary …
FOR SALE Clarion Borough is accepting sealed bids on a 20…
Public Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Su…
The members of the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Inc. will …
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
-
Another charge filed against Franklin man in drug case
-
Fire in Oil City
-
Brush fire in Seneca
-
Paint Township crash
-
Woman facing DUI endangerment charges
-
2 injured in I-80 rollover crash
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
-
Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence
-
Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
-
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
-
Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican
-
New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support
-
'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
-
Pentagon to better screen recruits for extremist behavior
-
Federal low-income housing grant doubles in size this year
-
China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics