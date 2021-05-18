Scoreboard

Orioles ruffle Eagles' feathers
YOUNGSVILLE - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored four runs Monday as the Orioles cruised to a 20-4, four-inning road win over Youngsville, in a Region 3 baseball matchup.

Blue Devils top Oriole spikers

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Despite getting six digs and a kill from Jonah Stewart on Monday night, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 decision to Cambridge Springs in Region 1 play.

Edge, Hanna and Hoobler lead Knights past Sharon
SHARON - Trinity Edge was dealing in the circle as she limited Sharon to only three hits while Rilee Hanna led Franklin's bats with two singles and four runs batted in on Friday as the Knights cruised to a 16-0, five-inning victory over the Tigers in Region 4 play.

Ex-Oiler Stahl set to compete at DIII nationals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oil City High School graduate Logan Stahl of Carnegie Mellon University will be competing in the NCAA Division III All-Atlantic Conference Championships as a member of the Tartans' men's track and field team at St. John Fisher College on Wednesday.

Grove spikers fall to Cardinals

Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to 3-5 on the season after dropping a 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 decision to visiting Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday at The Nest.

+6
Busy night at the Oil Field
Franklin's Ashley Alcorn and Oil City's Sean Stack were multiple winners on Thursday in a triangular track and field meet at the Oil Field. DuBois was the third team in the competition, which was not scored as a team event.

+4
Oilers fall at home to Tigers
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

As the sun shined down on the baseball field at Oil City High School on Wednesday afternoon, a pair of region foes, Oil City and Sharon, got set to battle it out on Senior Night.

Panthers stay red hot; Berries win big

CLARION - Keystone exploded for three singles and three doubles during a six-run fourth inning on Tuesday and the Panthers went on to beat homestanding Clarion, 9-5, in a KSAC softball matchup.

+6
Knights sweep tri-meet
Franklin's Drew Wilkinson and Ashley Alcorn were each triple-winners as the Knights cruised to a clean sweep in their track and field tri-meet against Lakeview and Farrell on Tuesday at Franklin High School.

+3
Knights stomp Wildcats
  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

There was a little cause for concern for Franklin's baseball team early in Monday's Region 4 home game against Northwestern. Not only were coach Brian Schmidt's Knights without two key players in Kyle Alexander and Luke Guth, but the visiting Wildcats grabbed a quick 2-0 lead just five batte…

Lions get best of Falcons in D-9

FOXBURG - Corbin Coulson smashed a home run and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 7-1 victory on the road over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC baseball play on Monday.

YaSenka drops opener with Chiefs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Franklin native Mike YaSenka struck out five, but took the loss in his debut with Peoria on Friday night as the Chiefs fell on the road to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 9-3, at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

+3
Berries bounce past Union
Cranberry's JT Stahlman was a four-event winner in the boys meet while Kalynne Ziegler, Jordan Montgomery and Laiyla Russell were triple winners in the girls meet as the host Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday with Union.

Reynolds, Hogue shine in Berries' win
Jenna Reynolds went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs while Alaina Hogue homered and got the win in the circle on Thursday as Cranberry rallied for a 4-2 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup

Calhoun named diving coach at Clarion
CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.

Warriors sweep Panthers on track

KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.