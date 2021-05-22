WEST SUNBURY - Natalie Bowser came through in a big way again for Keystone as she ripped a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth inning Friday that propelled the visiting Panthers to a 6-5 victory over Moniteau in a preview of a potential matchup for the District 9 Class 2A softball ch…
Penn State DuBois' baseball team recently made history by being the first team ever to go three-peat for the USCAA World Series Championship. And, it did so with the help of some local talent.
BROOKVILLE - A total of 10 area athletes claimed 11 District 9 Class 2A track and field titles after the championship meet was held on Friday night at Brookville High School.
- Joe Henderson Staff writer
It would be safe to say that Dechlyn Sheffer is not a fan of running. In fact, you could say that he despises the thought of having anything to do with it at all.
DUBOIS - Former Cranberry High School standout Malliah Schreck went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as Penn State DuBois dropped a 13-3 six-inning decision to D'Youville College in the USCAA World Series at Heindl Field.
KNOX - Broc Weigle had three hits and three RBIs while he also recorded his 200th career strikeout on the mound as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a 10-run first inning to post a 13-6 win over homestanding Keystone in KSAC play on Thursday.
SAEGERTOWN - Alex Zinz collected six digs, four kills, three assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove's season came to an end against homestanding Saegertown by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs.
KNOX - Natalie Bowser went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and she also logged the win in the circle in leading Keystone to an 18-8, six-inning win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Thursday in KSAC play.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
More than 50 track and field athletes from Oil City and Franklin will finally get a chance to compete in a District 10 Championship meet this Saturday after last year's event was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field events are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at Slippery…
STRATTANVILLE - Hayden Callen fired a four-hit shutout as Clarion-Limestone clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball title on Wednesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Keystone.
Senior Kennedi Winslow went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while also pitching a complete game on Wednesday to lead Rocky Grove past visiting Maplewood, 8-6 in a Region 2 softball showdown.
BROOKVILLE - Clarion's Noel Anthony, Jordan Best, Brenna Campbell and Kylee Beers had three hits apiece on Tuesday as the Bobcats clinched a playoff berth following a 19-6 five-inning road win over Brookville in non-conference softball action.
Cranberry's Preston Forrest and Austin Fento combined to scatter seven hits on Tuesday and lead the Berries to a 4-2 road win over Union in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showdown.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Despite getting six digs and a kill from Jonah Stewart on Monday night, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 decision to Cambridge Springs in Region 1 play.
YOUNGSVILLE - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored four runs Monday as the Orioles cruised to a 20-4, four-inning road win over Youngsville, in a Region 3 baseball matchup.
Despite banging out 13 hits and scoring 14 runs, Oil City's girls softball team came out on the short end of a 23-14 decision to visiting Sharon in a Region 4 matchup on Monday.
Rocky Grove weathered a last-ditch comeback by Eisenhower and escaped with an 8-7 victory in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Saturday.
ERIE - Despite getting five kills and three blocks from Ashton Sloss, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to Erie First Christian in four sets, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-8 in Region 1 play.
SHARON - Trinity Edge was dealing in the circle as she limited Sharon to only three hits while Rilee Hanna led Franklin's bats with two singles and four runs batted in on Friday as the Knights cruised to a 16-0, five-inning victory over the Tigers in Region 4 play.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oil City High School graduate Logan Stahl of Carnegie Mellon University will be competing in the NCAA Division III All-Atlantic Conference Championships as a member of the Tartans' men's track and field team at St. John Fisher College on Wednesday.
Oil City's Dylan Highfield smacked a two-RBI, pinch-hit single, but the Oilers' comeback came up short on Thursday as they fell to Greenville, 5-4, in Region 2 baseball action.
Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to 3-5 on the season after dropping a 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 decision to visiting Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday at The Nest.
Franklin's Ashley Alcorn and Oil City's Sean Stack were multiple winners on Thursday in a triangular track and field meet at the Oil Field. DuBois was the third team in the competition, which was not scored as a team event.
Natalie Bowser went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in five runs while Leah Exley scattered eight hits in a complete-game performance in the circle as the red-hot Keystone Panthers rolled to an 11-1 road win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.
Aaron Burkhardt had two hits and drove in three runs on Wednesday as Rocky Grove used a six-run fourth frame to pull away for a 15-5, five-inning win over visiting Union City in Region 3 baseball play.
CLARION - Payton Simko blanked visiting Cranberry through the first six innings before the Berries got to her in the seventh, but the Bobcats held on for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Ahtletic Conference softball matchup.
- Jake Deemer Staff writer
As the sun shined down on the baseball field at Oil City High School on Wednesday afternoon, a pair of region foes, Oil City and Sharon, got set to battle it out on Senior Night.
A number of former local baseball standouts are wrapping up their seasons after missing nearly all of the 2020 campaigns due to the pandemic.
CLARION - Keystone exploded for three singles and three doubles during a six-run fourth inning on Tuesday and the Panthers went on to beat homestanding Clarion, 9-5, in a KSAC softball matchup.
Oil City's A.J. Angros went 3-for-3 a pair of doubles and two RBIs on Tuesday as the Oilers topped Conneaut Area, 9-6, in Region 2 baseball action.
