KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Dane Wenner fired a 37 to capture medalist honors on Wednesday, but Clarion once again topped the field in the team standings in the seventh KSAC mega match of the season.
RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
KNOX — Keystone improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 victory over visiting Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball clash.
GREENVILLE — Oil City won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 win over Greenville on Tuesday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.
Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race to lead Oil City to a sweep over visiting Franklin and Maplewood on Tuesday in a Region 3 cross country tri-meet.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Oil City claimed all three singles matches on its way to taking down Punxsutawney, 3-2, on Monday in non-region girls tennis action.
FOXBURG — Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer finished first and second, respectively, to lead Clarion’s golf team to the victory in a KSAC mega match held at Foxburg Country Club on Monday.
Franklin's Caleb Griffin and Chippy Whitling scored two goals apiece on Monday as the Knights shut out homestanding Oil City, 9-0, in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.
KEYSTONE — Fresh of their victory at the 18th Annual Franklin Spiketacular, Keystone cruised past visiting Venango Catholic, 25-18, 25-5, 25-11, in a KSAC girls volleyball contest on Monday.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.
Keystone’s girls vollyeball team went 7-1 on the day en route to claiming the championship of the 18th Annual Franklin Spiketacular on Saturday held at Franklin High School.
- Joe Henderson
-
LAWRENCE PARK — Gage Haniwalt recorded not one, but two hat tricks as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 victory over homestanding Iroquois on Saturday in a non-region match.
Christian Life Academy upped its record to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the NPCC with a 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Grove City Christian.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.
KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.
TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.
HERMITAGE — Courtney Clark put together a stellar all-around game with 19 points, including five aces, 20 assists and four kills as Rocky Grove rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23, 15-10 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night in Region 1 girls volleyball action.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
After dropping its first two games of the season, the Franklin Knights football team will be on the prowl for their first victory tonight in a non-region game at Eisenhower. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…
Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored a goal in each half, but the Oilers had to settle for a 2-2 tie in a Region 4 boys soccer match against Corry on Wednesday in the team’s season opener at the Oil Field.
- Joe Henderson
-
Despite getting 13 service points from Kyla Hart, Franklin dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 decision to visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the Castle.
- Joe Henderson
-
Mary Matyasousky and Bella Toto claimed two of the three singles matches and Wilmington went on to sweep both doubles matches on Tuesday en route to a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis play.
- Joe Henderson
-
CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle took home medalist honors with a 36, but Moniteau came away with the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf match played at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City High School Principal Scott Stahl said Tuesday that Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington was canceled due to an “Oil City football COVID situation.”
- Joe Henderson
-
Nate Pfennigwerth tallied two goals and two assists while Gage Haniwalt added a pair of goals and an assist as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington, which was to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, has been canceled.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
- Joe Henderson
-
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
LINESVILLE — Thursday night was a coming-out party for Oil City’s football team — and in particular Ethen Knox — as the Oilers put on display what they’re capable of in the young 2021 season.
CLARION — Behind the stellar play of Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, Clarion claimed the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — While most Clarion County residents might not be familiar with the game of “Cricket,” if everything goes right for Yasir Bhatti, local residents could become big fans.
- By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
-
Oil City will open Region 5’s Week 2 gridiron action tonight when it travels to Conneaut Area, pitting two teams who didn’t fare very well in Week 1 against one another.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Franklin man facing strangulation, assault charges
-
Franklin woman accused of stealing vehicle
-
Man killed in Forest County crash
-
Rugh's experience at Flight 93 crash site stays with her to this day
-
Accident closes portion of Route 322
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 11
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, PA has a vacanc…
Estate/Garage Sale, Sept 17 & 18, 9-5. Tools, Househo…
Hoyt Compound Bow X-tech 1000 with a hard case, $90. Grea…
Single Female, 57 looking for female or male age 50-68 fo…
VENUS 145 Gowdy Rd, HUGE Yard Sale 9/18, 9-5. One day onl…
Volkswagon Trike - less than 500 miles since built. Call …
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Ikes rout Knights
-
Knights boot Rockets, 7-1
-
Oilers sweep tri-meet
-
Knights set to take on unbeaten Ikes tonight
-
FHS booters blank Oilers
-
Perfect Panthers prowl past Rovers
-
Panthers take down Vikings; Oilers top Golden Damsels
-
Panthers spike their way to tourney title
-
Woolcock leads Berries to first place
-
Weaver girls lift short-handed Panthers past Gremlins
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Franklin man facing strangulation, assault charges
-
Franklin woman accused of stealing vehicle
-
Man killed in Forest County crash
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 11
-
Clarion-Limestone board member faces DUI charge
-
Woman admits to theft of fire department's money
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
Summary charge filed in 2020 fatal crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
-
Human remains found inside 504-pound gator suspected in Ida attack, Louisiana cops say
-
Wildfire forces closure of freeway in Southern California
-
COVID cases in South Carolina jump by more than 20,000 in 4-day period
-
Lawyers say a Pennsylvania county traps people with mental illness in jail indefinitely
-
2 Black men lynched in Palm Beach County will get recognition a century later
-
Veronica Wolski, Chicago woman at the center of ivermectin firestorm, dies
-
Jamaican reggae legend "Lee Scratch" Perry dies at 85
-
‘What we experienced was not inevitable.’ As COVID delta raged in Florida, DeSantis underestimated threat