Scores are down at halfway mark of Pennant Picks contest

RYAN KUNSELMAN

Well, we're halfway into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, which means that I'm halfway into my first season at the helm of the The Derrick and The News-Herald's fabled Pennant Picks contest.

In case you missed it, the patriarch of the Pennant Picks - Ed Brannon -passed the reins to me before this season, allowing him to be just a competitor in the contest for the first time since he started it 1988. So far, it hasn't gone well for him, but more on that later.

Camp attracts 120 kids
Camp attracts 120 kids

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.

Fate of Clarion athletics remains unclear

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …

8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.

CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown

COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …

OC stars blank Titusville
OC stars blank Titusville

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

It all comes down to this ... a one-game showdown to determine the champions of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament.

Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Bryce Marchinke fired a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and also tripled and scored the game's only run on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Titusville in the winner's bracket final of the District 25 8-10 year-old Little League all-star tournament.

Oil City all-stars advance
Oil City all-stars advance

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

It's often said that defense wins championships, and while Oil City didn't win a title on Tuesday night at Rennie Schneider Field when it hosted New Bethlehem in the consolation-bracket finals of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, it did flash enough leather to pull out…

Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory
Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Karmyn Reese fired a two-hit shutout and Payton Phillips scored the game's only run as the Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) 8-10 all-star team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs/General McLane/Saegertown (CMS) in the winner's bracket final of the Dis…

Oil City stars rout Clarion
Oil City stars rout Clarion

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Just 24 hours after assaulting the scoreboard for 13 runs, Oil City bested that number in Friday's District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, needing just four innings to blow past Clarion by a 19-1 margin to advance.

Oil City stars blank Knox
Oil City stars blank Knox

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

After being sent to the loser's bracket of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament earlier in the week, Oil City's squad was eager to get back on the field - and it showed early on Thursday as it hosted Knox in a win-or-go-home contest.

Reese twirls gem against Titusville

COCHRANTON - Karmyn Reese twirled a two-hitter to lift Mid-East/Cochranton/Commodore Perry to a 13-3, four-inning victory over Titusville in the District 1 ages 8-10 girls softball all-stars tournament.

German, South rally to topple North, 14-12

BROCKWAY - Central Clarion High School's Cal German tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Karns City's Nathan Waltman in the waning seconds of the third quarter to complete the South's 14-12 come-from-behind victory over the North on Friday night in the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game …

New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City

NEW BETHLEHEM - Holding a slim 9-7 lead entering the top of the fifth frame, Sean Yeaney cranked a grand slam home run to help New Bethlehem pull away for a 16-9 victory over visiting Oil City on Monday night in the opening game of the District 25 Major Little League All-Stars tournament.

Knights headline all-stars
Knights headline all-stars

Franklin High School's softball and baseball teams had stellar seasons during the 2021 campaign, and they were rewarded for their efforts on Sunday as the District 10 region all-stars were released.

Welch named strength and conditioning coach at CUP

CLARION - Clarion University announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Welch has been named as the athletic department's full-time strength and conditioning coach. Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.

Janney caps perfect season
Janney caps perfect season

CLARION - Janney capped off a perfect season on Thursday with a 16-15 victory over Ace Concrete & Excavating to claim the Clarion Little Leaue Softball championship.