She-Wolves, Bulldogs to meet in KSAC title tilt

Rocky Grove seniors Abby Williams (left) and Rylee Reed (right), along with retiring girls basketball coach Ken Brannon, closed out their careers Thursday night with a 39-19 home win against Commodore Perry.
CLARION — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland scored eight of her game-high 11 points during the second half on Thursday night as the She-Wolves advanced the championship game of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament with a 33-22 victory over Karns City at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
Coach Terry Dreihaup’s She-Wolves, now 19-3 on the season, will square off against Redbank Valley at 6 p.m. today in the title game.
HERMITAGE — Elijah Harden and Gio Magestro netted 15 points apiece Friday night as Kennedy Catholic recorded a 61-36 win over visiting Rocky Grove in the regular season and Region 1 finale for both teams.
On Friday night at the House of Hustle, as Oil City celebrated Senior Night against Corry in a Region 5 clash, it was only fitting that their lone senior lifted them to victory — with the help of a couple of juniors along the way.
CLARION — North Clarion’s Collin Schmader popped in a jumper with under 10 seconds to play and the Wolves hung on for a wild 48-47 victory over Karns City on Friday night in a boys semifinal matchup of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference tournament at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tipp…
CLARION — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland scored eight of her game-high 11 points during the second half on Thursday night as the She-Wolves advanced the championship game of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament with a 33-22 victory over Karns City at Clarion …
CLARION — Raymond Monica, a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Coach of the Year with more than 30 years of experience at the college level, has accepted the position of head football coach at Clarion University on Thursday.
LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Doug Raymond Invitational held at Kent State University this past weekend.
Joe Sager, a 1996 Franklin High School graduate, got to witness a little history Tuesday night as he was on hand when Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal in the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.
FRILLS CORNERS — Josh Daum dropped in a game-high 15 points as North Clarion captured the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small Division crown with a 56-45 victory over Union on Wednesday night in boys basketball action.
KNOX — Keystone’s Emma Gruber poured in nine of her game-high 13 points during a game-changing third quarter on Wednesday to lift the Panthers to a 49-24 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the team’s season finale.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley won four of the first five matches of its contest with Curwensville to take a 24-6 lead on Tuesday in a non-conference wrestling contest, but the Golden Tide closed the showdown by winning eight straight to secure a 46-24 decision.
RIMERSBURG — North Clarion’s Claire Kriebel rifled in a career-high 20 points as the She-Wolves clinched their seventh consecutive Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division girls basketball title on Tuesday night by rallying for a 48-41 road win over Union.
With the Region 4 crown already clinched, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to close out its regular season with 20 wins and celebrate its two seniors in the process on Tuesday against visiting Sharon on Senior Night at the Castle.
FARRELL — Led by four-event winner Elijah Collins in the boys meet and by four two-event winners in the girls meet, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams capped off their regular seasons on Monday by sweeping homestanding Farrell in Region 1 action. The boys breezed to an 87-13 victory while …
KNOX — Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain hit a three-pointer with 1:04 remaining in the game to provide the Bulldogs with the game-winning basket in a 45-40 victory over homestanding Keystone that clinched the KSAC Large School Division in boys basketball on Saturday.
NEW WILMINGTON — Easton Fulmer amassed a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds Friday night as Franklin rolled to an 89-32 road victory over Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action.
After dropping a 20-point decision to Lakeview back on Jan. 24, it looked like history might be repeating itself for the Rocky Grove boys basketball team in its rematch with the Sailors on Friday night in Region 1 play at the Nest.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by double winners Orlando Fackler, Kye Winslow and Camden Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team rolled to an 86-50 victory over Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet at Slippery Rock University. The Rockets earned a split by taking the girls meet, 125-45.
STRATTANVILLE — Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp combined to score 34 points as Karns City wrapped up a spot in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference semifinal playoffs next week after a 53-37 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday in boys basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Emma Santom popped in a career-high 14 points Thursday night to lead a balanced scoring attack as Grove City’s girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 56-43 home win over Franklin.
CLARION — Taylor Alston amassed 20 points, eight rebounds and seven steals Wednesday night as Clarion’s girls basketball team recorded a 37-27 win over visiting Venango Catholic in KSAC Small Division play.
Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 26 points as Franklin’s boys basketball team clinched its first Region 4 title since 2008 and third in school history with a 68-35 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in action at the Castle.
RIMERSBURG — A strong first quarter proved to be the difference as Redbank Valley managed to hold off homestanding Union, 44-39, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown on Monday night.
TITUSVILLE — Despite taking first place in nine of the 11 events on Monday, Oil City’s girls swim team wound up dropping a hard-fought 86-84 decision to homestanding Titusville in Region 1 action. The host Rockets made it a sweep by winning the boys meet, 98-72.
Franklin senior Camdon Bashor recorded a double-double and went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line Monday evening as the surging Knights downed Oil City, 46-17 in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys team powered its way to the title of the Southern Tier Swimming Invitational at Grove City College on Saturday while the Oilers’ Morgan Stover and Franklin’s Alaina Brown each set a pair of meet records on their way to individual victories.
GROVE CITY — Luke Guth dropped in a season-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Franklin remained unbeaten in Region 4 play with a 69-46 victory over Grove City on Saturday in boys basketball action.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton’s Chase Miller poured in a career-high 24 points Friday night as the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Cambridge Springs with a 65-51 road win in Region 2 boys basketball action.
CLARION — Christian Simko poured in 23 points Wednesday night to lead Clarion to a narrow 60-58 victory over visiting North Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division showdown between the top two teams.
GROVE CITY — Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Franklin’s boys swim team pulled out a wild 83-82 win over homestanding Grove City in a Region 1 meet on Wednesday night. The host Eagles gained a split by taking the girls meet, 94-74.