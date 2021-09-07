GIRLS SOCCER
Rockets down Oilers
CROSS COUNTRY
FOOTBALL
GIRLS SOCCER
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington, which was to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, has been canceled.
Gage Haniwalt recorded a hat trick and also added an assist on Saturday as Franklin's boys soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 9-1 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a non-region contest.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
7TH GRADE FOOTBALL
GIRLS TENNIS
LINESVILLE — Thursday night was a coming-out party for Oil City’s football team — and in particular Ethen Knox — as the Oilers put on display what they’re capable of in the young 2021 season.
CLARION — Behind the stellar play of Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, Clarion claimed the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CLARION — While most Clarion County residents might not be familiar with the game of “Cricket,” if everything goes right for Yasir Bhatti, local residents could become big fans.
Oil City will open Region 5’s Week 2 gridiron action tonight when it travels to Conneaut Area, pitting two teams who didn’t fare very well in Week 1 against one another.
FOXBURG — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 36, but Clarion’s depth proved to be the difference again as the Bobcats rolled to a first-place team victory in the third KSAC mega match of the season on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE — McKenna Philson, Rilee Uber and Katherine Cooper each recorded straight-set singles wins on Tuesday as homestanding Greenville shut out Franklin, 5-0, in a Region 1 match.
Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 decision against visiting Crawford Christian Academy in New-Penn Christian Conference action.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.
CORRY — Led by medalist Maxx Rimdzius and runner-up Nate James, Corry’s boys golf team rolled to its third straight team win on Monday in a Region 4 match held at North Hills Municipal Golf Course.
EDINBORO – The Edinboro University football game originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Grand Valley State University has been canceled due to COVID-19 considerations.
CLARION — For the second straight week, Central Clarion’s football team is having to deal with COVID-19 issues, but to no fault of its own.
HARBORCREEK — To have to open the season against the previous year’s district runner-up, on the road and in brutal heat and humidity, is a tough ask for most any team.
Union City’s Josh James shot the low round of the day with a 74 as the Bears won a non-region tri-meet with Rocky Grove and Oil City on Friday at Wanango Country Club.
Local Bowling
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.
After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…
The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…
EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
Macy Matson, Emily Williams and Lillian Conger swept the singles matches to lead visiting Grove City to a 5-0 victory over Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.
CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…
Franklin’s Aidan McCracken took home medalist honors after firing an 84, but Oil City’s golf team claimed the Venango Cup on Thursday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.
Franklin's Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors on Tuesday after firing a 76, but his Knights placed second to Grove City in a non-region, three-team golf match held at Wanango Country Club.
Oil City’s girls tennis team opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-0 victory over visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
