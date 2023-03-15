Shenango sinks Sailors; Union ousted

NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.
Coach Gary Burke’s Sailors, who finished the season with a 19-8 record, led 7-6 after one period, but Shenango came back to grab a 20-16 halftime lead, thanks to a 14-9 second-quarter advantage. The Wildcats extended their lead with an 8-2 edge in the third period and closed it out with a 14-11 spurt in the final stanza.
NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.
LEWISBURG — After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City’s boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
As the Franklin boys basketball team took to the court against visiting Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Castle, the Knights were looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 17 games while also seeking to put an end to t…
STRATTANVILLE — Shea Champine bucketed a game-high 33 points as visiting Bishop Canevin held of a second-half rally from Clarion-Limestone to record a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…
RIMERSBURG — Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin combined to score 42 points as Union ended a 49-year drought in the PIAA playoffs with a 64-28 victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Friday night at the Dungeon.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Elijah Brosius, along with Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman, all kept their gold-medal hopes alive on Thursday with first-round victories in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.
Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.
ST. MARYS — Moniteau’s Katie Reott and Union’s Evelyn Bliss each won a pair of District 9 titles this past weekend while Reott’s teammate, Mason Birckbichler, added another in the District 9 Class 2A Swimming Championships at St. Marys High School.
SHARON — Dalton Wenner’s fantastic freshman campaign has reached a new high as the Cranberry grappler came away with a gold medal at the Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament, which finished up on Saturday at Sharon High School.
CLARION — Championships aren’t supposed to come easily, but on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank Valley’s girls basketball team made sure there was no doubt about who the best team in District 9 is.
CLARION — Trailing 33-24 late in the third quarter, Elk County Catholic closed the game on a 26-2 run to secure the District 9 Class 1A championship with a 50-35 victory over Union on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
GENEVA, Ohio — After a strong showing on Day 1, the Oil City and Franklin swim teams continued to shine in the pool for Day 2 on Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships held at the Spire Institute.
GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Greer poured in a game-high 21 points and Brett Loughry added 14 as Grove City captured its first District 10 title since 1999 on Friday night with a 47-40 victory over Hickory in the boys Class 4A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
History will be made tonight at Slippery Rock University as the Oil City and Franklin boys basketball teams will clash for the first time ever with a District 10 title on the line. The Class 3A showdown is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. following the Class 4A title game between Grove City a…
STRATTANVILLE — Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Gabe Simko scored 10 points apiece in the first half Thursday night and the Bobcats went on to post a 69-41 victory over Keystone and earn a spot in next week’s PIAA Class 1A tournament.
STRATTANVILLE — North Clarion trailed by just four points at the midpoint, but the second half proved to be a backbreaker as the She-Wolves fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 64-44, on Thursday at Clarion-Limestone High School in the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball third-place game.
A pair of District 9 champions in freshman Dalton Wenner and senior Brayden McFetridge lead a group of six Cranberry wrestlers who will be competing on Friday and Saturday in the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.
ST. MARYS — Union’s Payton Johnston triggered a furious fourth-quarter comeback Wednesday night as the Golden Knights knocked off DuBois Central Catholic, 51-48, in a District 9 Class 1A semifinal boys basketball matchup at St. Marys High School.
A total of 28 local swimmers — 16 from Oil City and 12 from Franklin — will be in action Friday and Saturday for the District 10 Swimming Championships, which will once again be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
NEW WILMINGTON — Despite a furious 42-point second half Tuesday night, Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team saw its season come to a close as the Orioles fell to Farrell, 64-55 in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Westminster College.
BROCKWAY — Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry and Catherine Kelly teamed up to score 42 points as Moniteau advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls basketball championship game with a 50-38 win over Coudersport in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at Brockway High School.
Having won 14 straight games heading into Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Slippery Rock University, it was quite fitting that the only team standing in the way of the Franklin boys basketball team’s bid to reach a third straight district championship game was the last team …
Four games are on the slate tonight in District 9 girls playoff basketball action as the Class 1A bracket resumes, the Class 2A tournament gets under way and the 3A bracket begins and ends with just one game.