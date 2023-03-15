NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.

Coach Gary Burke’s Sailors, who finished the season with a 19-8 record, led 7-6 after one period, but Shenango came back to grab a 20-16 halftime lead, thanks to a 14-9 second-quarter advantage. The Wildcats extended their lead with an 8-2 edge in the third period and closed it out with a 14-11 spurt in the final stanza.

0
0
0
0
0

Shenango sinks Sailors; Union ousted
Local Sports

Shenango sinks Sailors; Union ousted

NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.

Knights to face OLSH in second-round clash today
Local Sports

Knights to face OLSH in second-round clash today

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.

Oilers, Knights headed to states
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights headed to states

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LEWISBURG — After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City’s boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Knights end PIAA playoff drought
Local Sports

Knights end PIAA playoff drought

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

As the Franklin boys basketball team took to the court against visiting Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Castle, the Knights were looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 17 games while also seeking to put an end to t…

Local Sports

Crusaders bring end to Lions' season

STRATTANVILLE — Shea Champine bucketed a game-high 33 points as visiting Bishop Canevin held of a second-half rally from Clarion-Limestone to record a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.

Oil City falters late to Neshannock
Local Sports

Oil City falters late to Neshannock

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

During a winter season that’s seen very little snowfall, Oil City’s boys basketball team picked a bad time to get a snowball rolling — and one that they couldn’t get stopped.

A busy Day 2 at Hershey
Local Sports

A busy Day 2 at Hershey

HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…

Golden Knights end long PIAA drought
Local Sports

Golden Knights end long PIAA drought

RIMERSBURG — Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin combined to score 42 points as Union ended a 49-year drought in the PIAA playoffs with a 64-28 victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Friday night at the Dungeon.

Bulldogs cruise into Sweet 16
Local Sports

Bulldogs cruise into Sweet 16

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assisant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Through one quarter of play on Friday night in front of its home crowd, Redbank Valley’s girls basketball team found itself in an unfamiliar position — trailing on the scoreboard.

Local Sports

PIAA hoop capsules

PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS BOYS FIRST ROUND Clarion (17-9) vs. Imani Christian Academy (18-6) at North Allegheny H.S. 7:30 p.m.

Two Berries make quarters
Local Sports

Two Berries make quarters

HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Elijah Brosius, along with Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman, all kept their gold-medal hopes alive on Thursday with first-round victories in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.

Hesdon, Harmon head all-KSAC teams
Local Sports

Hesdon, Harmon head all-KSAC teams

Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Berries hit Chocolatetown
Local Sports

Berries hit Chocolatetown

Five Cranberry High School wrestlers will begin their quests for a state title today as the 2022-23 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships get under way at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Two Warriors, Bliss win D9 swim titles
Local Sports

Two Warriors, Bliss win D9 swim titles

ST. MARYS — Moniteau’s Katie Reott and Union’s Evelyn Bliss each won a pair of District 9 titles this past weekend while Reott’s teammate, Mason Birckbichler, added another in the District 9 Class 2A Swimming Championships at St. Marys High School.

Cranberry's Wenner claims regional gold
Local Sports

Cranberry's Wenner claims regional gold

SHARON — Dalton Wenner’s fantastic freshman campaign has reached a new high as the Cranberry grappler came away with a gold medal at the Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament, which finished up on Saturday at Sharon High School.

Bulldogs go back-to-back with rout over Warriors
Local Sports

Bulldogs go back-to-back with rout over Warriors

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — Championships aren’t supposed to come easily, but on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank Valley’s girls basketball team made sure there was no doubt about who the best team in District 9 is.

Local Sports

Golden Knights fall in title game

CLARION — Trailing 33-24 late in the third quarter, Elk County Catholic closed the game on a 26-2 run to secure the District 9 Class 1A championship with a 50-35 victory over Union on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

Eagles claim first D10 title since '99
Local Sports

Eagles claim first D10 title since '99

SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Greer poured in a game-high 21 points and Brett Loughry added 14 as Grove City captured its first District 10 title since 1999 on Friday night with a 47-40 victory over Hickory in the boys Class 4A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.

Knights, Oilers to clash for D-10 title
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers to clash for D-10 title

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

History will be made tonight at Slippery Rock University as the Oil City and Franklin boys basketball teams will clash for the first time ever with a District 10 title on the line. The Class 3A showdown is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. following the Class 4A title game between Grove City a…

Local Sports

'Cats claw Panthers, states next

STRATTANVILLE — Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Gabe Simko scored 10 points apiece in the first half Thursday night and the Bobcats went on to post a 69-41 victory over Keystone and earn a spot in next week’s PIAA Class 1A tournament.

Local Sports

She-Wolves fall to DCC, but move on to states

STRATTANVILLE — North Clarion trailed by just four points at the midpoint, but the second half proved to be a backbreaker as the She-Wolves fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 64-44, on Thursday at Clarion-Limestone High School in the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball third-place game.

Area matmen ready for regionals
Local Sports

Area matmen ready for regionals

A pair of District 9 champions in freshman Dalton Wenner and senior Brayden McFetridge lead a group of six Cranberry wrestlers who will be competing on Friday and Saturday in the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.

Local Sports

Golden Knights, Lions advance to title games

ST. MARYS — Union’s Payton Johnston triggered a furious fourth-quarter comeback Wednesday night as the Golden Knights knocked off DuBois Central Catholic, 51-48, in a District 9 Class 1A semifinal boys basketball matchup at St. Marys High School.

Oilers, Knights set for districts
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights set for districts

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A total of 28 local swimmers — 16 from Oil City and 12 from Franklin — will be in action Friday and Saturday for the District 10 Swimming Championships, which will once again be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Orioles fall; Eagles to finals
Local Sports

Orioles fall; Eagles to finals

NEW WILMINGTON — Despite a furious 42-point second half Tuesday night, Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team saw its season come to a close as the Orioles fell to Farrell, 64-55 in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Westminster College.

Warriors prevail, She-Wolves fall in D-9 brackets
Local Sports

Warriors prevail, She-Wolves fall in D-9 brackets

BROCKWAY — Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry and Catherine Kelly teamed up to score 42 points as Moniteau advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls basketball championship game with a 50-38 win over Coudersport in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at Brockway High School.

Knights headed to 3rd straight D-10 final
Local Sports

Knights headed to 3rd straight D-10 final

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having won 14 straight games heading into Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Slippery Rock University, it was quite fitting that the only team standing in the way of the Franklin boys basketball team’s bid to reach a third straight district championship game was the last team …

D9 girls playoff capsules
Local Sports

D9 girls playoff capsules

Four games are on the slate tonight in District 9 girls playoff basketball action as the Class 1A bracket resumes, the Class 2A tournament gets under way and the 3A bracket begins and ends with just one game.