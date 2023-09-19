Zarria Cullens, Kirsten Hicks and Jersie Porter each netted their first career varsity goals as homestanding Franklin rolled to a 10-0 shutout over West Middlesex in non-region girls soccer action on Monday night.
KNOX — Drew Byers rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries Saturday afternoon as Redbank Valley turned a grind-it-out first half affair into a 42-9 rout of homestanding Keystone in District 9 Football League action.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Central Clarion’s Jase Ferguson once again had a big game offensively as he fired four touchdown passes Friday night in the Wildcats’ 41-13 road win over Punxsutawney in District 9 football action.
FRILLS CORNERS — Gabriel Fair crossed the finish line first for North Clarion en route to leading the Wolves to a 15-50 victory over visiting Moniteau in KSAC cross country action on Thursday. Moniteau’s Alexis Kirschner won the girls race, which didn’t feature enough runners for team scoring.
CLARION — Clarion continued its dominant run on the links Thursday as it took five of the top nine scoring spots en route to winning the seventh KSAC Mega Match of the season, which was held on the front nine of Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
TITUSVILLE — Meadville’s Bradyn Miller ran for four touchdowns and the Bulldogs’ defense intercepted five passes in a 33-6 win over Titusville on Thursday night in a Region 4 football matchup at historic Carter Field.
Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a natural hat trick, Hayden Burnett added two goals while Alex Umbenhaur and Matt Hallenbeck each scored their first varsity goals as the Knights rolled to a 9-0 home win over Saegertown on Wednesday night in a Region 4 boys soccer match.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to find a way forward without defensive tackle Cam Heyward and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Both are expected to miss several weeks after going down with injuries in a lopsided loss to San Francisco in the season opener. Heyward, a 13-year veteran, will have surgery for a groin injury and could be out up to two months. Johnson, the team’s leading receiver each of the past three years, is also expected to miss Monday night’s home game against Cleveland (1-0) with a right hamstring injury.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman had a record-setting day and teammate Nadalie Latchaw almost did as well, but Oil City’s consistency and depth proved to be too much as the visiting Oilers swept the Knights on Tuesday in a Region 7 cross country meet.
Franklin’s Caleb Griffin headed home the tying goal and then assisted Spencer Riley on the game-winner with four minutes left in regulation as the Knights pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup at the Oil Field.
WEST MIDDLESEX — After winning titles last week at the Titusville Invitational, the Rocky Grove boys and Oil City girls cross country teams pulled off the feat again on Saturday at the Big Red Invitational.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Tristian Cornmesser served for 12 points and Savannah Bishop piled up 17 digs, but Christian Life Academy fell on the road to Crawford Christian Schooling Initiative (CCSI), 25-20, 25-11, 25-22 in a New-Penn Christian Conference volleyball matchup.
EDINBORO — After dropping a 46-0 decision to General McLane on its home field last year, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to return the favor on the Lancers’ Linden Field on Friday night in a non-region matchup.
With many in attendance wearing purple to honor Karns City’s Mason Martin, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a football game just a week ago, Oil City had a scare of its own on Friday night at the Oil Field.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley quarterback Braylon Wagner fired six touchdown passes — four of them to Mason Clouse — and he also ran for a score Friday night as the Bulldogs outlasted visiting Punxsutawney, 50-27 in a District 9 football matchup between two unbeaten teams.
Through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, Oil City’s football team has racked up a pair of dominating victories, and it will go for No. 3 tonight when North East makes a trip to the Oil Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored his first two goals of the season and the Knights also got a goal and an assist from Seldon Bean in a 6-0 shutout win over visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in a Region 4 boys soccer match.
CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion Area reeled off its fifth consecutive victory of the season as Devon Lauer fired a 34 to earn medalist honors on Thursday in the KSAC mega match held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
After playing its first two games of the season at home, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight as they travel to Edinboro to take on General McLane in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
HERMITAGE — Franklin’s Jillian Ewing served for 17 points and also piled up 11 digs as the Knights cruised past homestanding Kennedy Catholic, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Wednesday.
Ayanna Ferringer amassed 11 points, 10 kills and five digs as Cranberry rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.
Kelsey Hanna claimed first place in the girls race to lead Cranberry to a 19-36 victory over homestanding Franklin in non-region cross country action on Tuesday. The Berries boys made it a sweep by winning the boys contest, 25-30.
TITUSVILLE — Venango County high schools put on a dominate cross country display on Saturday at the Rocket Invitational as Rocky Grove won the boys team title and Oil City the girls team title while a pair of Franklin Knights earned medalist honors with Jay Prettyman winning the boys race an…
Steven Heise threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while he also carried four times for 65 yards and another score as Oil City’s junior varsity football team inproved to 2-0 after blanking visiting Corry on Saturday at the Oil City High School field.
KARNS CITY — Players, coaches, fans and community members showed up in the thousands on Sunday at Karns City High School in support of Mason Martin, the Gremlin player who collapsed on the football field Friday night against Redbank Valley.
CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for five touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown and returned a fumble for a score as Central Clarion opened the newly named and renovated Larry Wiser Field with a resounding 57-6 victory over Port Allegany on Friday night.