Siegel fires 78 to finish tied for 25th at state meet

YORK - Clarion-Limestone's Hayden Siegel shaved 10 strokes off of his score from Round 1, firing a 78 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort to propel himself to a tie for 25th place as the PIAA Class 2A boys golf championships wrapped up on Tuesday.
Siegel, a junior, started off hot, notching birdies on the first and fifth holes to put him at 2-under par through seven holes. A double bogey on eight put him back to even before a bogey on the ninth left him at 1-over at the turn. The back nine saw him record four pars, but the other five holes consisted of four bogeys and a double bogey, leaving him with a round of 78. After firing an 88 in the opening round on Monday, Siegel completed the tourney with a two-day score of 166.