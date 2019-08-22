TITUSVILLE - Clarion-Limestone's Hayden Siegel took home medalist honors after shooting a 39, but Moniteau had three of the top six players in recording a two-point victory over Clarion on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held at Cross Creek Resort.
Moniteau's Ethan McDeavitt followed in second place with a 40 as the Warriors won the day with a team score of 243, two points ahead of the runner-up Bobcats at 245. Jacob Felsing and Nate Tack each added a 43 for the Warriors.