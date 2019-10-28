SLIPPERY ROCK - Clarion University's football team faced their toughest test of the season on Saturday, keeping it close in the first half before falling 41-6 to ninth-ranked Slippery Rock on the road. The Golden Eagles (3-5, 1-4 PSAC) will play a second straight road game next weekend when they face Edinboro.
The first half saw the Clarion defense put their offensive counterparts in position to steal a few points, and the Golden Eagles did just that as they converted two forced turnovers into points.